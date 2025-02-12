 Kim Ri-eul, fashion designer who dressed BTS, dies aged 32, media report says
Kim Ri-eul, fashion designer who dressed BTS, dies aged 32, media report says

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 12:49
Designer Kim Ri-eul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Fashion designer Kim Ri-eul, best known for dressing BTS in traditional Korean outfits, has died at the age of 32. 
 
Local media outlet Hankyung reportedly confirmed the news with Kim's family on Wednesday. 
 
Kim, whose legal name is Kim Jong-won, founded his fashion brand Rieul in 2016, specializing in modern hanbok, otherwise known as traditional Korean dress. 
 
Kim Ri-eul's modern hanbok brand Rieul [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The designer garnered attention in 2020 when BTS members donned Kim's hanbok-inspired suits and performed at Gyeongbok Palace for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." 
 
He dressed other K-pop stars as well, including rapper and producer Tiger JK, Zico and boy band Monsta X, and collaborated with brands like carmaker McLaren and Samsung. 
 
Kim was named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30 Asia" for his work in 2023. 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Rieul Hanbok

