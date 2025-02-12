A national theater without a nation (KOR)

The term "national theater" exists. Just as we have "national singers" or "national actors," one might assume it refers to a beloved theatrical production. However, in reality, the term originated in Japan’s colonial era, denoting plays forced to serve the imperialist cause of assimilating Koreans into subjects of the Japanese empire.A prime example includes the theatrical competitions organized in the 1940s by the pro-Japanese Korean Drama Culture Association, an entity under the Governor-General’s Office. Due to the shameful history behind these works, most were never published, and aside from a few exceptions, they have remained shrouded in darkness.Twenty years ago, I participated in a project to uncover and document these forgotten plays. After Korea’s liberation, it was revealed that the scripts from these competitions had been transferred to Harvard University’s Yenching Library under the U.S. military government. Korean scholars, traveling back and forth to the United States, copied the original texts, compiled them into books and began academic research on them.It wasn’t just a handful of writers involved. Among them were prominent figures like Yoo Chi-jin and Song Young, who later became representatives of South and North Korean art, as well as Im Sun-gyu, a widely celebrated popular playwright. Virtually every major dramatist of that era, regardless of ideological background, participated in these contests. It would not be an exaggeration to rewrite the famous line from poet Seo Jeong-ju’s "Self-Portrait" — “My father was a servant”— to “My father was a traitor” as a reflection of our artistic lineage.Yet, when reading these individual texts, one’s perspective shifts. Some playwrights acted as outright propagandists, inducing wry amusement, while others embedded a deep nationalistic fervor beneath the surface of state-sponsored messages. Their lives must have been fraught with hardship, navigating an era where even speaking out could be a death sentence.As we mark the 80th anniversary of liberation, one cannot help but recall Ham Seok-heon’s words: “Liberation came like a thief in the night.” Observing today’s political strife, one wonders — had we been more dignified in assuming our role as rightful masters of our nation, had we truly fulfilled our duty as a people, might we have avoided the chaos we face today?국민 연극’이라는 용어가 있다. ‘국민 가수’, ‘국민 배우’라는 말이 있으니 ‘국민 연극’도 국민이 사랑하는 대표 연극이라고 짐작할 것이다. 그러나 실은 일제 식민지 말기의 전시 체제에서 황국신민화에 봉사하도록 강요받았던 연극들을 지칭한다.총독부 어용단체였던 조선연극문화협회가 1940년대에 주관했던 연극 경연대회 참가작들이 대표적이다. 부끄러운 시대의 산물이라 대부분 출판하지 않았고, 몇 편을 제외하곤 어두운 베일 속에 숨어 있었다.20여 년 전 나는 이 희곡들을 연구하는 프로젝트에 참여했었다. 해방 이후 미군정에 의해 이 경연작 대본들이 하버드의 옌칭 도서관으로 넘겨진 사실이 알려진 것이다. 국내의 몇 학자들이 미국을 드나들면서 원본을 복사했고, 그것을 책으로 엮고 연구하는 작업이었다.한두 작가가 아니었다. 이후의 역사에서 남과 북의 예술계를 대표했던 유치진과 송영을 비롯하여 대중극 작가로 명성이 자자했던 임선규까지 포함되었으니, 진영을 막론하고 당대에 활동했던 대부분의 극작가가 이 경연대회에 참여했다. ‘아비는 종이었다’는 서정주의 ‘자화상’을 ‘아비는 변절자였다’라고, 우리들의 자화상으로 고쳐 표현해도 무방할 정도다.그럼에도 개별 텍스트를 읽어나가면 마음의 진폭이 달라진다. 누군가는 노골적인 선전관 역할을 하고 있어 헛웃음이 나오고, 또 누군가는 체제 선전을 하는 표면 아래 뜨거운 민족혼이 넘실거려 목에 칼이 들어온 시대를 살았을 선배들의 고단한 생이 떠올라 마음이 무지근해진다.해방 80주년이다. 갈등에 여념 없는 정치판을 보자니 ‘해방은 도둑처럼 찾아왔다’는 함석헌 선생의 회고가 떠오른다. 우리가 좀 더 의젓하게 주인 노릇을 하고 진짜 ‘국민’의 역할을 했더라면, 지금의 이런 파국은 오지 않았을까.