Children should be safe within school grounds (KOR)

In a shocking incident, a teacher admitted to stabbing 7-year-old student Kim Ha-neul in an elementary school. The fact that a young child lost her life at a school — a place that should be the safest location — at the hands of a teacher has left all of us devastated. The suspect, who attempted self-harm after the crime, made an appalling statement: "It didn't matter which child it was. I planned to die together." This horrifying declaration leaves one speechless, questioning where and how everything went so terribly wrong.



On Feb. 10, around 6 p.m., Ha-neul was found by her family and the police in an audiovisual room on the second floor of her elementary school in Daejeon. She was unconscious when taken to the hospital but was ultimately pronounced dead. She had just finished an after-school care program and was walking alone to catch her academy bus when she fell victim to the crime. The suspect, a teacher, had been receiving psychiatric treatment since 2018 and had taken a leave of absence at the end of last year before recently returning to work. During the investigation, she admitted to purchasing a weapon at a nearby store and targeting the last student leaving the after-school program.



Public outrage has intensified as it was revealed that warning signs of the suspect's instability had been detected by education authorities before the crime occurred. Many now wonder if this tragedy could have been prevented if the authorities paid more attention to student safety when the teacher exhibited violent tendencies.



According to investigations by education authorities and the police, four days before the crime, the teacher had an outburst, twisting a colleague’s arm when asked about her well-being as she crouched on the floor. Following this incident, the school strongly recommended that she take another leave of absence and even notified the city’s education office of the need for action. However, the request was denied on the grounds that additional leave could not be granted for the same medical condition. While the school reportedly removed her from teaching duties to prevent direct contact with students, it failed to stop her from committing an unspeakable crime after regular classes had ended. There is also deep concern over how the teacher, who initially took a six-month leave for depression, was able to return to work in less than a month. Authorities must thoroughly investigate whether her early reinstatement was justified and whether proper judgment was exercised in the decision.



Another critical point of reflection is the limitation of the child protection mobile application used by Ha-neul’s parents. Although they were able to trigger an emergency alarm and listen to real-time audio from the scene, it was not enough to prevent the crime.



Despite being engulfed in the unimaginable grief of losing his daughter, Ha-neul’s father made a heartfelt plea to the media: "We must ensure that no second Ha-neul suffers the same fate. Please hold the school and education authorities accountable." At the very least, children must be kept completely safe within school grounds. Fulfilling this responsibility is the only way to ensure that Ha-neul’s death — as she now rests in peace on a beautiful star in the sky — is not in vain.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













가장 안전해야 할 학교에서 살해된 일곱 살 초등학생



정신질환 증세와 폭력성 보인 교사 교내 방치

단 한순간도 아동 안전 대책에는 빈틈 없어야

일곱 살 초등학교 1학년생 김하늘양이 다니던 학교의 40대 여교사에게 살해되는 충격적인 사건이 벌어졌다. 어린 학생이 가장 안전해야 할 학교에서, 아이들이 믿고 따라야 할 교사에게 소중한 생명을 빼앗겼다는 사실에 어른들은 고개를 들 수 없을 정도로 참담함을 느낀다. 자해를 시도한 살인범은 “어떤 아이든 상관없다. 같이 죽을 생각이었다”는 어처구니없는 진술을 했다. 도대체 뭐가 어디서부터 잘못된 것인지 말문이 막힌다.



하늘양은 지난 10일 오후 6시쯤 대전의 한 초등학교 건물 2층 시청각실에서 흉기에 찔린 채 가족과 경찰에게 발견됐다. 의식 없는 상태로 병원으로 옮겨졌으나 결국 사망 판정을 받았다. 정규 수업에 이은 돌봄 교실을 마치고 학원 버스를 타기 위해 홀로 이동하는 순간 범죄 피해자가 됐다. 살인범인 교사는 2018년부터 정신과 치료를 받아왔으며 지난해 말 휴직했다가 복직한 것으로 조사됐다. 그는 “학교 근처 마트에서 흉기를 구입해 돌봄 교실 수업에서 마지막으로 가는 아이를 노렸다”고 범행을 시인했다.



이번 사건은 발생 직전 살인범의 위험 징후가 교육 당국에 포착됐었다는 점에서 공분이 커지고 있다. 범행을 저지른 초등학교 교사가 정신질환에 따른 폭력성을 보일 때 학생 안전에 조금만 더 신경을 썼더라면 피해를 예방할 수 있지 않았겠느냐는 뒤늦은 후회다. 교육 당국과 경찰의 조사에 따르면 가해 교사는 범행 나흘 전 웅크려 앉아 있던 자신의 안위를 묻는 동료 교사의 팔을 꺾는 난동을 부렸다. 이후 학교 측은 여교사에게 재휴직을 권고했고 시 교육청에 대책 마련이 필요하다는 뜻도 전했으나 “같은 병력으로 더는 휴직이 불가능하다”는 이유로 받아들여지지 않았다. 학교 측에선 해당 교사가 학생들과 접촉하지 못하게 수업은 중단시켰던 것으로 보이지만, 정규 수업 이후 천인공노할 짓을 저지르는 것을 막지는 못했다. 살인범이 우울증 등을 이유로 6개월 휴직을 시작했다가 한 달이 되지 않아 복직한 경위도 의문스럽다. 당초 진단보다 이른 복직이 가능했던 이유와 그 판단에 문제가 없었는지 명백히 밝혀져야 한다.



하늘양 부모가 아동 보호를 위해 사용한 휴대전화 애플리케이션이 정작 위기 상황에 한계를 드러냈다는 점도 되짚어볼 대목이다. 하늘양의 부모는 딸의 전화로 비상벨을 울리고 실시간으로 현장음을 들을 수는 있었지만 범행을 막기엔 역부족이었다.



하늘양 아버지는 딸의 죽음에 황망한 와중에도 “앞으로는 제2의 하늘이가 안 나와야 한다. 학교에 대한 책임을 강력하게 기사로 써 달라”고 언론에 호소했다. 최소한 학교 안에서만큼은 아이들의 안전을 완벽하게 지켜내야 한다. 그것이 아버지의 바람대로 예쁜 별로 갔을 하늘양의 죽음을 헛되지 않게 우리가 할 수 있는 일이다.

