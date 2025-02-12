G-Dragon to kick off world tour with two Korea shows in March
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 13:19 Updated: 12 Feb. 2025, 16:28
-
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer G-Dragon will kick off his solo world tour with two concerts in Korea next month.
The K-pop star will hold two concerts under the title "Übermensch in Korea" at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 29 and 30, according to the concert organizer Coupang Play.
The Korean show will be followed by overseas concerts. Coupang Play did not disclose further information on the tour.
Ticket sales for the Goyang shows will take place on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. for members of the singer's fan club. General ticket sales will take place the next day on Feb. 27, also starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets can only be bought through the Coupang Play mobile app. Overseas fans can purchase tickets through Interpark Global. Details will be posted online at Coupang Play's official website on Friday, the company said.
G-Dragon's last solo tour took place in 2017, through which he held 36 performances for some 654,000 fans worldwide.
G-Dragon will release the new album on Feb. 25. This marks his first full-length album in more than 11 years, following his 2013 album, "Coup d’Etat."
