Jennie’s 'Love Hangover' debuts on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 96

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 11:03
Cover of Jennie's new music, ″Love Hangover,″ released Jan. 31 [OA ENTERTAINMENT]

Blackpink member Jennie’s solo track, “Love Hangover,” debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Tuesday.
 
Featuring American singer and rapper Dominic Fike, “Love Hangover” was released last month as a prerelease single for her upcoming full-length album, “Ruby,” set to drop on March 7.
 

Blackpink member Rosé and singer Bruno Mars' “APT” has remained on the Hot 100 since its release in December, marking a 16-week streak. This week, it ranked No. 6. After peaking at No. 3 late last month, “APT” holds the record as the most successful K-pop song by a female artist on the chart.  
 
BTS member Jimin’s solo song “Who,” the lead track from his album “Muse,” released last July, placed No. 36 this week, extending its run to 28 consecutive weeks on the chart.  
 
On the Billboard 200 albums chart, Rosé’s “Rosie,” released in December 2024, ranked No. 28. Boy band Stray Kids’ “Hop,” also from December, placed No. 126, while Jimin’s “Muse” landed at No. 131.
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
