 Korea-produced Broadway musical 'The Great Gatsby' to be staged at home this summer
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 13:00
Poster for the Seoul run of the musical ″The Great Gatsby″ slated to begin in July [OD COMPANY]

Poster for the Seoul run of the musical ″The Great Gatsby″ slated to begin in July [OD COMPANY]

 
Broadway's ongoing hit "The Great Gatsby" will be staged in Korea this summer, its producer OD Company announced Wednesday. 
 
It is slated to open in July at the newly opening performance venue GS Arts Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. 
 

“The Great Gatsby” is based on the 1925 novel of the same title by American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, which follows mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby's efforts to court a former lover. The musical features a book by Kait Kerrigan and a score by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland, which mixes 1920s jazz with modern pop.
 
The show opened on Broadway last year and is set for a run in London's West End in April as well. It is also slated for a tour across 50 states in the United States, starting January 2026. 
 
The musical received Best Scenic Design at the Drama Desk Awards and Best Costume Design at the Tony Awards, both in 2024. 
 
OD Company, founded in 2001 and headed by lead producer Shin Chun-soo, is one of the three major musical production companies in Korea.
 
It has staged dozens of local musicals, including the original “Assassin” (2009) and “Titanic” (2007), and licensed productions “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (1979), “Dracula, the Musical” (2001) and “Jekyll & Hyde” (1990).
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]


