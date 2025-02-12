 G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 14:54
A teaser video for the first episode of MBC's upcoming reality show “Good Day" [MBC]

Singer G-Dragon announced his relationship status in a teaser video released on Wednesday for his upcoming MBC reality show "Good Day."
 
"I am single," the K-pop star says in the one-minute preview clip uploaded on MBC’s official YouTube channel, MBCentertainment. The broadcasting company has been steadily rolling out promotional content for the show leading up to its pilot episode.
 

The topic of relationships came up as he reunited with comedian Jung Hyung-don and rapper Defconn. G-Dragon previously collaborated with Jung and Defconn 11 years ago on an MBC variety show to produce music.
 
The teaser also included his meeting with webtoon artist Kian84, a longtime fan of the singer, as well as clips of him exercising and forming a friendship with actor Kim Soo-hyun.
 
Produced by star producer Kim Tae-ho, the upcoming show will feature the K-pop star embarking on a journey to connect with individuals involved in different fields through the power of music, according to MBC.
 
“Good Day” is set to air on MBC on Sunday at 9:10 p.m. The show will also be available to stream on Disney+.
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags G-dragon

