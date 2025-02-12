Young romance rekindles in Netflix series 'Melo Movie' to be released Valentine's Day
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 17:58 Updated: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:37
Boy meets girl, boy suddenly leaves girl, boy and girl meet again and girl is confused — Netflix's new original series "Melo Movie" may be your typical Valentine's Day rom-com featuring fan-favorite stars Choi Woo-shik and Park Bo-young, but it's that very cliché story of growth and comfort that is bound to resonate with the modern-day audience.
Gyeom, played by Choi, falls in love with fellow cinephile Mu-bee, actor Park, and passionately pursues her. Just when Mu-bee, whose name was inspired by the word "movie," is about to open up to him, Gyeom suddenly disappears until he finally shows up in Mu-bee's life five years later at a press conference. Gyeom, now a film critic, and Mu-bee, now a movie director, must learn to understand each other and strive to achieve their dreams as they find their place in a cutthroat society.
The "Movie" in the title is a pun on the female protagonist’s name "Mu-bee," as both are pronounced the same in Korean pronunciation.
While "Melo Movie" primarily focuses on love, the director said his goal was to portray the struggles and growth of young people as they navigate work, goals and relationships, all of which are vital factors in their daily lives.
“This series portrays romance, hardships and fate, which can be found in anyone's life,” said director Oh Choong-hwan during a press conference held Wednesday at the JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square in eastern Seoul.
“Sometimes, even a single word can be a source of encouragement during tough times, and we wanted to extend that kind of support through various aspects of the series — love, personal growth and pursuit of dreams,” actor Choi said at the conference.
“What the characters are trying to convey through their struggles while pursuing their dreams and love may not be necessarily the answer for everyone, but I hope people can take it as a reference and find their own way to achieve what they desire,” actor Lee Jun-young, who portrays Si-jun in the series, said.
In "Melo Movie," Si-jun channels his pain into his dream of becoming a musician after ending a seven-year relationship with Ju-a, while Ju-a pursues her goal of becoming a screenwriter after realizing that's what she prioritizes.
"I saw myself in Ju-a with how she discovers her dream later in life but immediately takes action to pursue it," actor Jeon So-nee, who takes on the role of Ju-a, said.
“Even if your current self isn’t exactly where you want to be, you can always change and grow, and I hope people see that and keep moving forward."
While “Melo Movie” may not be a typical success story or something spectacular, the director and the cast say that this series will serve a purpose in providing viewers with a sense of comfort and admiration for the characters.
"It isn't necessarily about grand success stories, but about understanding failure, growth and setbacks," said director Oh.
"That’s the kind of vibe I aimed for, rather than teaching a great lesson. I hope this drama can provide small moments of success and comfort on difficult days."
“All of our characters meet again after separating and growing individually, and through one another, they continue to evolve as some ordinary young people who want to achieve their dreams and love,” Park said. “I hope viewers will relate to these characters.”
"Melo Movie" is set for release on Valentine's Day.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
