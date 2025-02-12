Korea to issue first-ever postage stamp featuring homegrown submarine

South Korea will publish new postage stamps featuring the ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho this month, marking the country's first issuance of stamps featuring a homegrown submarine, the state arms procurement agency and postal service said Wednesday.The ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho is the first of the three 3,000-ton, KSS-III Batch-1 class submarines built with advanced homegrown technologies to bolster the country's underwater defense capabilities against North Korean threats.It was delivered to the Navy in 2021, while the ROKS Shin Chae-ho, the third and final submarine of the KSS-III Batch-1 class, was delivered last year.The postage stamps will be available for sale starting Feb. 20, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and Korea Post.Yonhap