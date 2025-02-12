Korea to issue first-ever postage stamp featuring homegrown submarine
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 16:50
The ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho is the first of the three 3,000-ton, KSS-III Batch-1 class submarines built with advanced homegrown technologies to bolster the country's underwater defense capabilities against North Korean threats.
It was delivered to the Navy in 2021, while the ROKS Shin Chae-ho, the third and final submarine of the KSS-III Batch-1 class, was delivered last year.
The postage stamps will be available for sale starting Feb. 20, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and Korea Post.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
