U.S. senators introduce bill on leveraging trusted allies' shipyards to build naval vessels

Two U.S. senators have introduced a bill to allow the U.S. Navy to build naval vessels in a trusted ally's shipyard in order to modernize and expedite construction and procurement processes for U.S. maritime forces, according to one of the lawmakers.On Wednesday last week, Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. John Curtis tabled the "Ensuring Naval Readiness Act" to enable the Navy to construct a vessel or a major component of the hull or superstructure in a shipyard located in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member state or an Indo-Pacific treaty ally.The bill also stipulates that the Navy can build a ship in a foreign shipyard if the cost is cheaper than it would otherwise be in a U.S. shipyard.The senators also introduced the "Ensuring Coast Guard Readiness Act" that permits the Coast Guard to partner with allied shipyards to procure vessels "more quickly and cost-effectively without compromising national security.""Both bills are about leveraging our diplomatic relationships and the comparative advantages of our allies to ensure America remains at the forefront of maritime security," Lee said in a press release posted on his website."By modernizing our approach to shipbuilding and repair, we can enhance our readiness and maintain our military edge, all while ensuring fiscal responsibility."Since 2016, the U.S. Navy's force structure assessment has projected that a size of at least 355 ships will be necessary to ensure a ready and capable Navy, Lee pointed out, noting the Navy currently operates 291 ships.Controlling acquisition and construction costs while ensuring timely delivery of a quality product is "essential," the senator said, stressing that Congress must provide a path for long-term, fiscally responsible naval vessel procurement, including leveraging trusted allies' shipyards.Hopes for shipbuilding cooperation between Korea and the United States rose recently as President Donald Trump mentioned his intent to work with Korea in the shipbuilding industry during a call with President Yoon Suk Yeol in November.During a radio interview last month, Trump also said that the United States may use allies in its efforts to build naval vessels.Yonhap