Severe snowfall causes traffic chaos and flight cancellations across Korea
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 12:04
Snowfall covered the country on Wednesday morning, causing traffic accidents in Seoul during the morning commute and resulting in road closures.
According to the Seoul Traffic Information Center, a collision occurred in the third lane of the Seobu Expressway in western Seoul at 7:47 a.m., followed by another accident near Wolgye Station in Nowon District at 8:05 a.m.
Sections of the roads were partially closed, but no casualties were reported.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said that most areas of the country were experiencing snowfall or rain. Heavy snowfall advisories were issued for Jeolla, Gyeongsang, Gyeonggi and North Chungcheong, with snow falling at a rate of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.39 to 1.18 inches) per hour in these regions. The snowfall is expected to continue until the evening.
Predicted snowfall totals include 3 to 8 centimeters in the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon, 1 to 8 centimeters in Chungcheong and Gyeongsang and 1 to 5 centimeters in Jeolla. Expected rainfall amounts range from 5 to 40 millimeters (0.19 to 1.57 inches) in Jeolla, 5 to 30 millimeters in Gyeongsang and 10 to 40 millimeters on Jeju Island.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety raised the snow crisis alert level from "attention" to "caution" at 7 a.m. Traffic disruptions were reported across Seoul due to icy road accidents, and some flights were delayed or canceled.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters instructed relevant agencies to implement thorough measures to prevent inconvenience and damage caused by the snow. Authorities were ordered to mobilize all available resources for snow and ice removal operations to avoid traffic congestion and slip accidents during commuting hours.
"Snow and rain are falling nationwide," said Ko Ki-dong, head of the disaster headquarters. "Relevant agencies must take all necessary precautions to prevent multi-vehicle collisions caused by icy roads."
"I urge the public to check weather conditions and traffic updates to ensure a safe commute," he added.
Air travel was also disrupted by the snowy weather. According to the Korea Airports Corporation, 16 out of 601 scheduled flights were canceled due to worsening conditions as of 8 a.m. Cancellations included eight flights from Jeju, three from Cheongju, North Chungcheong, two from Gimpo, Gyeonggi, one from Pohang-Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, one from Sacheon, South Gyeongsang and one from Wonju, Gangwon.
A total of 13 flights were delayed, including 11 domestic and two international flights.
As of 7 a.m., Incheon International Airport Corporation reported that 10 flights had been delayed at Incheon Airport, though no cancellations had been reported.
The Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) said Wednesday it would increase the number of trains operating in the Seoul metropolitan area during rush hour. Additional trains include six on Line 1, three on the Suin-Bundang Line, two on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line, one on the Gyeongchun Line and one on the Gyeonggang Line.
Cold air is expected to move southward from the northwest starting Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures dropping to between minus 10 and minus 5 degrees Celsius (14 to 23 degrees Fahrenheit) by Thursday morning.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
