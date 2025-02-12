Institutions risk losing Glocal University 30 funding if merger deadlines are not met
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 16:39 Updated: 12 Feb. 2025, 17:40
- LEE TAE-HEE
The Ministry of Education held a meeting with university presidents whose institutions will merge after being selected for the Glocal University 30 funding, emphasizing that funding could be lost if schools fail to keep their promises.
Education Vice Minister Oh Seok-hwan held an online meeting with seven university presidents who will lead newly merged institutions on Wednesday to check on their merger progress.
The Glocal University 30 project offers government funding of 100 billion won ($68.8 million) over five years to universities outside the greater Seoul area, with the goal of helping schools enhance competitiveness.
Universities can apply for the program together, provided they merge, with seven merged institutions to be created.
"The merger of universities is one of the key agendas of the Glocal University 30 project, and we will offer tailored support such as regulatory exemptions and expert consultations," said Vice Minister Oh. "The decision to merge is a publicly announced commitment made to students and parents that must be fulfilled, and we will ensure that [schools] carry out such promises."
Three merged institutions — between Kangwon National University and Gangneung–Wonju National University, Wonkwang University and Wonkwang Health Science University, and Changwon National University, Geochang Provincial College and Gyeongnam Provincial Namhae College — are set to launch in 2026 through the Glocal University 30 project.
Two more merged institutions — between Chungbuk National University and Korea National University of Transportation, and Pusan National University and Busan National University of Education — are set to launch in 2027.
Mokpo National University was selected for the funding as an individual university in 2024 but will merge with Jeonnam State University in 2026 as the merger was part of its action plan when applying for the funding.
Andong National University and Gyeongbuk Provincial College, selected for the funding in 2023, are quickly moving forward with the merger.
The new merged institution, to be named Gyeongguk National University, will formally open in March, coinciding with the start of the spring semester.
The universities are currently accepting admissions for the inaugural class of the merged institution.
The Education Ministry also emphasized that universities may lose funding or have their participation in the funding program withdrawn if the merger is delayed beyond the proposed deadline or if the schools fail to merge.
