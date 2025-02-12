 North Korea denounces Trump's proposal to take over Gaza
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 09:43
The national flag of Palestine in the foreground and the United States flag raised during a press conference in front of the U.S. Embassy in central Seoul on Feb. 5, in which protesters denounced President Donald Trump's Gaza Strip plan. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea on Wednesday denounced U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal to take over the Gaza strip and resettle its Palestinian residents, saying that national sovereignty cannot be subject to negotiations with Washington.
 
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary on its website, "The world is now boiling like a porridge pot over the U.S.' bombshell announcement," without directly mentioning Trump by name.

Earlier this month, Trump made a surprise proposal during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting the United States "take over" the Gaza strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents.
 
North Korea said the U.S.' nature to survive through "slaughter and robbery" and its "hegemonic, invasive" ambition for world dominance are being clearly demonstrated by the Gaza plan.
 
"It's not an issue limited to the Gaza strip only," the KCNA said.
 
North Korea also accused the U.S. administration of disregarding international law and principles, citing Trump's proposal to acquire Greenland, his demand to take back the Panama Canal and the recent renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
 
The unipolar era, in which the United States stood as the sole superpower, has already passed, the KCNA said, urging Washington to "wake up from its anachronistic delusion and immediately stop violating other countries' dignity and sovereignty."

Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea Donald Trump

