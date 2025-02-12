Assembly committee submits bill to probe alleged election interference by self-styled 'power broker'
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 17:41
The National Assembly’s legislation committee on Wednesday submitted a special counsel bill for a plenary session to investigate impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife's alleged involvement in candidate nominations for the 2022 local and parliamentary by-elections, despite fierce resistance from the conservative People Power Party (PPP).
The scandal, dubbed "Myung Tae-kyun Gate," first emerged in September last year and centers around Myung, a self-proclaimed political broker, accused of leveraging ties with Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee to meddle in nominations and secure political favors. Myung allegedly received approximately 76 million won ($54,400) from former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun in exchange for his help in getting her nominated for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.
Myung is further accused of conducting public opinion polls favoring Yoon ahead of the 2022 presidential election in return for influence in candidate selections.
The DP and other opposition parties, who proposed the bill the previous day, are pushing to pass the bill within this month and are expected to attempt a vote in next Wednesday's plenary session.
Also on that day, they plan to hold a parliamentary inquiry into the allegations and have unilaterally approved a motion summoning key figures as witnesses, including Myung, Vice Justice Minister Kim Seok-woo, Corruption Investigation Office for HIgh-ranking Officials Chief Oh Dong-woon and Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung.
Although National Assembly rules require a 20-day deliberation period for newly proposed legislation, the opposition parties proceeded with the bill’s introduction, as exceptions can be made if the committee deems the bill necessary and urgent.
The PPP strongly opposed the bill, accusing the DP of using it as a political maneuver, particularly to benefit DP leader Lee Jae-myung’s potential presidential bid.
“Bringing up a bill that was just introduced yesterday and pushing for its passage next week is laying the groundwork to open a highway for Lee’s presidential bid by any means necessary," PPP Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok said.
He argued that the bill is designed to “target PPP candidates in the investigation" and "prevent them from playing any role" in the political process.
Despite objections, DP Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, pressed ahead with the bill’s introduction, leading to a walkout by all PPP lawmakers before the measure was approved by the opposition alone.
“Yoon is panicking over Myung’s so-called ‘golden phone’ and declared martial law earlier," said DP Rep. Park Beom-kye, referring to the self-styled power broker's mobile phone and the crucial evidence it allegedly contains.
He added that investigating the case was "an urgent and necessary step to overcome treason."
