Chinese national who spent 100 million won with stolen credit card sentenced to prison
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 15:15
A Chinese national who spent 100 million won ($68,830) after stealing another passenger's credit card aboard a flight from Hong Kong to Korea was sentenced to prison.
The Incheon District Court sentenced the 52-year-old defendant to two years and six months in prison on Wednesday for theft and fraud.
"Although the defendant denied part of the charges, the evidence clearly proves his guilt," said the court.
"Considering the circumstances and methods of the crime, the nature of the offense is particularly egregious, and the situation after the crime is also unfavorable."
The person was indicted for stealing a credit card and $5,000 from another Chinese passenger’s bag while aboard a flight from Hong Kong to Incheon in May last year.
Investigations revealed that while seated in business class, the individual waited until the victim fell asleep before opening the overhead luggage compartment and rummaging through the bag.
After entering Korea through Incheon International Airport, the defendant met two Chinese accomplices and went around jewelry stores in Jongno District, central Seoul, using the stolen credit card to purchase approximately 100 million won in jewelry.
The person later fled to China with the accomplices but was arrested two months later while attempting to enter Korea again. Authorities apprehended the individual after they stole $540 using the same method on a separate Hong Kong to Incheon flight.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
