 Chinese national who spent 100 million won with stolen credit card sentenced to prison
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Chinese national who spent 100 million won with stolen credit card sentenced to prison

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 15:15
A credit card is swiped at a restaurant in Seoul in December. Photo is unrelated to the article. [YONHAP]

A credit card is swiped at a restaurant in Seoul in December. Photo is unrelated to the article. [YONHAP]

 
A Chinese national who spent 100 million won ($68,830) after stealing another passenger's credit card aboard a flight from Hong Kong to Korea was sentenced to prison.
 
The Incheon District Court sentenced the 52-year-old defendant to two years and six months in prison on Wednesday for theft and fraud.
 

Related Article

 
"Although the defendant denied part of the charges, the evidence clearly proves his guilt," said the court. 
 
"Considering the circumstances and methods of the crime, the nature of the offense is particularly egregious, and the situation after the crime is also unfavorable."
 
The person was indicted for stealing a credit card and $5,000 from another Chinese passenger’s bag while aboard a flight from Hong Kong to Incheon in May last year.
 
Investigations revealed that while seated in business class, the individual waited until the victim fell asleep before opening the overhead luggage compartment and rummaging through the bag.
 
After entering Korea through Incheon International Airport, the defendant met two Chinese accomplices and went around jewelry stores in Jongno District, central Seoul, using the stolen credit card to purchase approximately 100 million won in jewelry.
 
The person later fled to China with the accomplices but was arrested two months later while attempting to enter Korea again. Authorities apprehended the individual after they stole $540 using the same method on a separate Hong Kong to Incheon flight.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Thief Credit card

More in Social Affairs

Older drivers to take VR-powered self-diagnostic test to renew licenses

Korean secondary schools go coed to survive as student enrollments nosedive

Chinese national who spent 100 million won with stolen credit card sentenced to prison

Korean Customs Service uncovers previously unseen synthetic narcotic in parcel from France

Driver in deadly Seoul City Hall car crash sentenced to 7 years, 6 months in prison

Related Stories

Sticky debt

Credit card payments fall for first time in 16 years

Consumer sentiment jumps and 'revenge spending' rules

Hyundai Card to offer a Socar credit card

Credit-card delinquencies reach 10-year high
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)