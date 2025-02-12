 Prosecutors indict leader of Telegram sex crime ring
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Prosecutors indict leader of Telegram sex crime ring

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 17:33
Mugshots of Kim Nok-wan, the leader of a Telegram sex crime ring [YONHAP]

Mugshots of Kim Nok-wan, the leader of a Telegram sex crime ring [YONHAP]

 
Prosecutors on Wednesday indicted the leader of a Telegram-based sex crime ring on charges of sexually exploiting 234 people, including minors, over nearly five years.
 
Kim Nok-wan, 33, was indicted while under arrest for allegedly organizing and running the online sex crime ring known as "The Vigilantes," accused of sexually assaulting children and teenagers, and producing and distributing sexual exploitation videos, among other charges, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
 

Related Article

 
The number of victims is believed to more than three times that of the notorious "Baksabang" case of 2019-2020, in which Cho Joo-bin blackmailed 73 individuals into making child and adolescent sexual exploitation video clips that he sold online through encrypted Telegram chat rooms.
 
Yonhap
 
tags Telegram Sex Crime Korea

More in Social Affairs

Wreath with IVE's name sent to 7-year-old stabbing victim's funeral

Father of fatally stabbed 7-year-old accuses suspect of 'premeditated murder,' calls for legal measures to prevent recurrences

Burning of 'moon house' marks first full moon after Lunar New Year

Prosecutors indict leader of Telegram sex crime ring

Almost alchemy: Ring busted in Korea for smuggling gold after converting it to dough

Related Stories

Telegram deletes 25 deepfake videos at Korea's request

Teenagers arrested for trading deepfake sex videos of celebrities

387 apprehended for deepfake sex crimes this year, 80 percent teenagers

Suspect in online sex abuse case arrested in Australia

SNU grads arrested for fake pornography of women on campus
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)