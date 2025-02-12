More in Social Affairs

Wreath with IVE's name sent to 7-year-old stabbing victim's funeral

Father of fatally stabbed 7-year-old accuses suspect of 'premeditated murder,' calls for legal measures to prevent recurrences

Burning of 'moon house' marks first full moon after Lunar New Year

Prosecutors indict leader of Telegram sex crime ring

Almost alchemy: Ring busted in Korea for smuggling gold after converting it to dough