Wreath with IVE's name sent to 7-year-old stabbing victim's funeral
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 19:15
A wreath featuring the name of girl group IVE has been sent to the funeral hall of Kim Ha-neul, the 7-year-old girl who was allegedly stabbed to death by a teacher at her school in Daejeon.
A wreath with a message that reads "Singer IVE" was delivered to Kim’s funeral hall at Konyang University Hospital in Daejeon.
"Jang Won-young [a member of IVE] was Ha-neul's dream,” Kim's father said during an interview with local media on Tuesday. “She asked me to buy her photo cards of Jang for her birthday."
"Regardless of what was on TV, Ha-neul preferred to watch any show featuring Jang, even if it was late," Kim’s father added.
He also urged Jang to attend the funeral to bid farewell to Kim.
Kim was found unconscious in an audiovisual room on the second floor of her school in Daejeon’s Seo District on Monday. She was lying next to the suspect, a 48-year-old female teacher, according to police.
Kim suffered injuries to her shoulders, face and hands. She was taken to hospital around 5:40 p.m. but was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m.
