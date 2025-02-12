 Explosives everywhere...
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 20:00
PARK YONG-SEOK

The creation of the planned government-opposition consultative body, which needs to address pressing economic bills and issues such as the Semiconductor Special Act, three energy-related bills, the revised Tax Restriction Act (K-Chips Act), supplementary budgets and pension reforms, has been stalled. Both the ruling party and the opposition are blaming each other over who is responsible for the deadlock. [Park Yong-seok]
 
