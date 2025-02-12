A chance to kick-start parliamentary discussions on constitutional reform

People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong’s proposal for a decentralized constitutional amendment in his parliamentary speech Tuesday is a significant development. Kweon emphasized that “the fundamental solution to the political crisis we are experiencing is constitutional reform,” pointing out that the solution lies in "the dispersion of power.” He warned that “if excessive power is concentrated in the president, extreme political strife will persist throughout the five-year presidential term,” and suggested that “we should consider a system that disperses the power of an imperial presidency while also limiting the abuse of power by an imperial National Assembly.” Additionally, he proposed revising election laws, modifying the single-member district system and unifying the schedules of presidential, general and local elections.



Following last year’s martial law declaration by the president Yoon Suk Yeol and the impeachment crisis, there is a growing consensus in Korea that the so-called 1987 system has become obsolete. Since the constitutional amendment of 1987, eight presidents have taken office, yet none have escaped the label of a failed presidency. The country has witnessed three impeachments, four former presidents being imprisoned and even one taking his own life. This widespread pattern of failure has led to the prevailing belief that the problem is not merely one of individual leadership but rather a fundamental flaw in the power structure itself.



The PPP has recently accelerated its push for constitutional reform by appointing six-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young as the head of its party’s constitutional amendment committee. Presidential hopefuls such as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo have also been vocal in advocating for constitutional revision. Kweon’s proposal in his speech Tuesday signals the ruling bloc’s formal commitment to this effort, and it is hoped that it will serve as a catalyst for substantive discussions in the National Assembly.



Senior political figures have also lent their support to the constitutional amendment movement. On Feb. 3, nine veteran politicians — including Jeong Dae-cheol, chairman of the Constitutional Government Association; former National Assembly speakers Kim Won-ki, Kim Jin-pyo, and Park Byeong-seok; former prime ministers Kim Boo-kyum, Lee Nak-yon, and Chung Un-chan; former Democratic Party (DP) leader Sohn Hak-kyu; and former Saenuri Party leader Kim Moo-sung — issued a statement urging the active pursuit of a one-point amendment focused on decentralizing the power structure. Academia and civil society groups have likewise been actively engaging in discussions on constitutional reform, creating an environment in which diverse ideas on the issue are flourishing.



However, DP leader Lee Jae-myung remains passive on the matter, stating that the current priority is “overcoming national turmoil.” While many DP lawmakers recognize the need for constitutional reform, they remain bound by Lee’s stance. As a leader concerned with the nation’s future, Lee should move beyond short-term political calculations and approach this urgent national agenda with an open mind. With presidential authority currently in a state of vacuum, now presents a rare and perhaps unrepeatable opportunity to push forward with constitutional revision.



In this regard, Kweon’s speech yesterday was somewhat misdirected in its excessive focus on criticizing Lee. Assigning full blame to the opposition without acknowledging the ruling party’s own missteps is unlikely to resonate with the public. Furthermore, given that Lee’s cooperation is essential for constitutional reform, it would have been more strategic for Kweon to use inclusive language that could encourage bipartisan engagement.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

