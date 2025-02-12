Today's fortune: Feb. 12, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: North1936: The universe conspires in your favor.1948: A day filled with blessings and unexpected joys.1960: Today, one plus one equals three; collaboration brings success.1972: Teamwork is your best ally.1984: Bridges built today will carry you far in the future.1996: A connection will spark excitement; be open to it.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: PassionateLucky direction: North1937: Something or someone will capture your heart today.1949: The news you've been waiting for may finally arrive.1961: Show love freely, for it will return tenfold.1973: Promising negotiations or agreements take shape.1985: Indulge in something that brings you true joy.1997: Love finds a way — expect a surprise.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: South1938: Pursue what makes you feel alive.1950: Your patience begins to bear fruit.1962: An opportunity reveals itself; don't hesitate to embrace it.1974: Take bold steps, for momentum is on your side.1986: A day of celebration and laughter.1998: Radiate confidence, and others will follow.Wealth: LossHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictingLucky direction: West1939: Unexpected expenses may arise — plan wisely.1951: Support from an unexpected source is on the way.1963: Not all battles need to be fought; choose wisely.1975: Don't let pride stand in the way of a resolution.1987: Sometimes, letting go is the greatest victory.1999: Distance yourself from unnecessary drama.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: PeacefulLucky direction: East1940: A calm and balanced day awaits — enjoy the stillness.1952: Take a deep breath and appreciate the journey.1964: Today, the world feels lighter, so embrace the ease.1976: Success is closer than you think; keep going.1988: Simple joys hold the most meaning today.2000: An exciting idea may emerge.Wealth: LossHealth: CautiousLove: UneasyLucky direction: North1941: A lesson learned the hard way is still a lesson learned.1953: Trust is fragile, so be sure to handle it with care.1965: Keep your plans to yourself for now.1977: Step back before making a big decision.1989: Choose your words wisely today.2001: Beware of illusions — look deeper.Wealth: LossHealth: CautiousLove: DoubtingLucky direction: North1942: Slow down and take care of your body.1954: Prioritize self-care before obligations.1966: Reality may not align with expectations; adjust accordingly.1978: Patience brings clarity. Don't rush.1990: Not all attention is good attention.2002: A second look may reveal hidden truths.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: South1943: Contentment comes from within; appreciate the moment.1955: An important task flows smoothly today.1967: A minor setback does not define your progress.1979: A small victory lifts your spirit.1991: Support comes when you need it most.2003: A chance meeting leaves a lasting impression.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1944: Share wisdom — you have more to give than you realize.1956: An old friend may resurface; welcome them.1968: Resist the urge to overthink and trust the process.1980: A kind act today may yield great rewards later.1992: What you give will come back to you.2004: Music or art will bring clarity today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GivingLucky direction: West1945: Find joy in simple acts of service.1957: Expect the unexpected, and go with the flow.1969: Pay close attention to details, because small things matter.1981: Be flexible in your approach; adaptability is key.1993: A new connection could lead to opportunity.2005: Learn from past missteps and move forward.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: FulfillingLucky direction: North1946: A moment of clarity sets you on the right path.1958: Expect recognition for past efforts.1970: A financial boost or opportunity may arise.1982: Confidence attracts success.1994: Someone admires your perseverance; acknowledge it.2006: A new experience broadens your perspective.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: EnviousLucky direction: East1935: Resentment only weighs you down; release it.1947: Look beyond the surface, for not everything is as it seems.1959: Do not dwell on what others have and just focus on yourself.1971: Jealousy blinds you to your own blessings.1983: Comparison is the thief of joy.1995: What you seek is already within you.2007: Be mindful of your thoughts, for they shape your reality.