Today's fortune: Feb. 12, 2025
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 (Jan. 15 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: North
1936: The universe conspires in your favor.
1948: A day filled with blessings and unexpected joys.
1960: Today, one plus one equals three; collaboration brings success.
1972: Teamwork is your best ally.
1984: Bridges built today will carry you far in the future.
1996: A connection will spark excitement; be open to it.
Ox
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: North
1937: Something or someone will capture your heart today.
1949: The news you've been waiting for may finally arrive.
1961: Show love freely, for it will return tenfold.
1973: Promising negotiations or agreements take shape.
1985: Indulge in something that brings you true joy.
1997: Love finds a way — expect a surprise.
Tiger
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: South
1938: Pursue what makes you feel alive.
1950: Your patience begins to bear fruit.
1962: An opportunity reveals itself; don't hesitate to embrace it.
1974: Take bold steps, for momentum is on your side.
1986: A day of celebration and laughter.
1998: Radiate confidence, and others will follow.
Rabbit
Wealth: Loss
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicting
Lucky direction: West
1939: Unexpected expenses may arise — plan wisely.
1951: Support from an unexpected source is on the way.
1963: Not all battles need to be fought; choose wisely.
1975: Don't let pride stand in the way of a resolution.
1987: Sometimes, letting go is the greatest victory.
1999: Distance yourself from unnecessary drama.
Dragon
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong
Love: Peaceful
Lucky direction: East
1940: A calm and balanced day awaits — enjoy the stillness.
1952: Take a deep breath and appreciate the journey.
1964: Today, the world feels lighter, so embrace the ease.
1976: Success is closer than you think; keep going.
1988: Simple joys hold the most meaning today.
2000: An exciting idea may emerge.
Snake
Wealth: Loss
Health: Cautious
Love: Uneasy
Lucky direction: North
1941: A lesson learned the hard way is still a lesson learned.
1953: Trust is fragile, so be sure to handle it with care.
1965: Keep your plans to yourself for now.
1977: Step back before making a big decision.
1989: Choose your words wisely today.
2001: Beware of illusions — look deeper.
Horse
Wealth: Loss
Health: Cautious
Love: Doubting
Lucky direction: North
1942: Slow down and take care of your body.
1954: Prioritize self-care before obligations.
1966: Reality may not align with expectations; adjust accordingly.
1978: Patience brings clarity. Don't rush.
1990: Not all attention is good attention.
2002: A second look may reveal hidden truths.
Sheep
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong
Love: Harmonious
Lucky direction: South
1943: Contentment comes from within; appreciate the moment.
1955: An important task flows smoothly today.
1967: A minor setback does not define your progress.
1979: A small victory lifts your spirit.
1991: Support comes when you need it most.
2003: A chance meeting leaves a lasting impression.
Monkey
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1944: Share wisdom — you have more to give than you realize.
1956: An old friend may resurface; welcome them.
1968: Resist the urge to overthink and trust the process.
1980: A kind act today may yield great rewards later.
1992: What you give will come back to you.
2004: Music or art will bring clarity today.
Rooster
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Giving
Lucky direction: West
1945: Find joy in simple acts of service.
1957: Expect the unexpected, and go with the flow.
1969: Pay close attention to details, because small things matter.
1981: Be flexible in your approach; adaptability is key.
1993: A new connection could lead to opportunity.
2005: Learn from past missteps and move forward.
Dog
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong
Love: Fulfilling
Lucky direction: North
1946: A moment of clarity sets you on the right path.
1958: Expect recognition for past efforts.
1970: A financial boost or opportunity may arise.
1982: Confidence attracts success.
1994: Someone admires your perseverance; acknowledge it.
2006: A new experience broadens your perspective.
Pig
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Envious
Lucky direction: East
1935: Resentment only weighs you down; release it.
1947: Look beyond the surface, for not everything is as it seems.
1959: Do not dwell on what others have and just focus on yourself.
1971: Jealousy blinds you to your own blessings.
1983: Comparison is the thief of joy.
1995: What you seek is already within you.
2007: Be mindful of your thoughts, for they shape your reality.
