Gwangju fall to Shandong but still secure first-ever ACL knockout spot
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 14:50
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Gwangju FC lost 3-1 to Shandong Taishan in their penultimate match of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) league phase on Tuesday but still secured a place in the round of 16 for the first time.
Gwangju returned to action at Jinan Olympic Sports Center in Jinan, China, following the end of the 2024 K League 1 season in November last year. The K League season runs within a single calendar year, whereas the ACLE runs over two calendar years.
The K League club looked disjointed in the early minutes, struggling with inaccurate passes that disrupted their buildup play and led to lost possession.
Shandong displayed quicker transitions and capitalized on a counterattack, with Valeri Qazaishvili latching onto a cross from Zeca with a tidy touch and firing home during the 16th minute.
The goal came from two former K Leaguers, both of whom had faced Gwangju in Korea until 2023. Qazaishvili played for Ulsan Hyundai, now called Ulsan HD, while Zeca was a regular forward at the Pohang Steelers.
Zeca also found the back of the net himself in the 33rd minute, scoring with a close-range header.
Gwangju responded just two minutes later, as a shot from Lee Min-ki deflected off a defender and into the net.
However, defensive lapses cost Gwangju again in first-half stoppage time. A failure to clear the ball in the penalty box allowed Crysan to capitalize on the mix-up, making it 3-1 just before halftime.
That score line remained unchanged, but the loss did not derail Gwangju’s campaign, as they still secured a spot in the knockout stage.
Gwangju will advance to the round of 16 as they are guaranteed to finish in the top eight of the 12-team league phase, regardless of their result against Buriram United on Feb. 18.
Under the revamped Champions League format, 12 teams from both West and East Asia compete in the league phase, with the top eight from each region advancing to the round of 16.
Gwangju are the first K League team to confirm their place in the knockout stage this season. Three J League clubs — Vissel Kobe, Kawasaki Frontale and Yokohama F. Marinos — have also secured their spots in East Asia.
The Steelers, who suffered a 4-0 defeat to Kawasaki on Tuesday, now sit in seventh place with one match left to play, while Ulsan are in 11th place with two games remaining as of press time Wednesday.
K League 1 reigning champions Ulsan were set to face Buriram United later on Wednesday.
For the three K League clubs, this week’s ACLE matches also serve as a tuneup ahead of their return to domestic action, with the 2025 K League 1 season kicking off on Saturday.
If K League teams progress further in the ACLE, their campaigns could extend as long as May, when the final is scheduled to take place.
The round of 16 fixtures are set for March, with the quarterfinals and semifinals following in April.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
