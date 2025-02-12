 Korea cruise into men's hockey semifinals with 20-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Korea cruise into men's hockey semifinals with 20-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 10:48
 
Korea faces Kyrgyzstan in the men's ice hockey quarterfinal match at the Asian Winter Games held in Harbin, China on Feb 11. [YONHAP]

Korea faces Kyrgyzstan in the men's ice hockey quarterfinal match at the Asian Winter Games held in Harbin, China on Feb 11. [YONHAP]

 
Korea advanced to the semifinals of the men's hockey tournament at the Asian Winter Games in China on Tuesday with a comfortable win over Kyrgyzstan.
 
Three players scored a hat trick as Korea clobbered Kyrgyzstan 20-0 in the quarterfinals at Harbin Sport University Student Skating Rink in Harbin.
 

Related Article

 
Korea put six goals on the board in the first period, with Kim Sang-yeob scoring twice. Then in the middle frame, Korea poured in 11 goals, with Lee Chong-min earning a natural hat trick with three goals in a 5:01 span.
 
Korea added three more goals in the third period to complete the rout.
 
Kim and Kang Min-wan also finished with three goals each. Kim Si-hwan led the team with five assists.
 
Korea outshot Kyrgyzstan 55-11.
 
The semifinals will be Thursday, followed by the bronze medal game and the gold medal game on Friday, the final day of the Winter Asiad.
 
Korea is chasing its first gold medal in Asiad men's hockey.

Yonhap
tags Asian Winter Games Hockey Kyrgyzstan Final

More in Olympic Sports

Korea cruise into men's hockey semifinals with 20-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan

Cha Jun-hwan comes second in men’s figure skating short program at Asian Winter Games

Team Korea secure 12 speed skating medals at Asian Winter Games

Speed skater Cha Min-kyu clinches silver in 1,000-meter event

Ekaterina Avvakumova earns Korea's first-ever biathlon gold at Asian Games

Related Stories

Korea kicks off Asian Winter Games with back-to-back ice hockey wins

Korea fight back to defeat Japan 5-2 in men's hockey at Asian Winter Games

Korea beat Kyrgyzstan 5-1 to reach Asian Games quarterfinals

Asian Winter Games returns after eight year hiatus in February

Men's hockey team beat Oman to keep semifinal dream alive
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)