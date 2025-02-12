Korea cruise into men's hockey semifinals with 20-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan

Korea advanced to the semifinals of the men's hockey tournament at the Asian Winter Games in China on Tuesday with a comfortable win over Kyrgyzstan.Three players scored a hat trick as Korea clobbered Kyrgyzstan 20-0 in the quarterfinals at Harbin Sport University Student Skating Rink in Harbin.Korea put six goals on the board in the first period, with Kim Sang-yeob scoring twice. Then in the middle frame, Korea poured in 11 goals, with Lee Chong-min earning a natural hat trick with three goals in a 5:01 span.Korea added three more goals in the third period to complete the rout.Kim and Kang Min-wan also finished with three goals each. Kim Si-hwan led the team with five assists.Korea outshot Kyrgyzstan 55-11.The semifinals will be Thursday, followed by the bronze medal game and the gold medal game on Friday, the final day of the Winter Asiad.Korea is chasing its first gold medal in Asiad men's hockey.Yonhap