Korea's curling team nabs Asian Games semifinal spot after win over Kazakhstan

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 16:34
 
The Korean women's curling team celebrates a round-robin win against Japan at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, on Sunday, Feb 9. [YONHAP]

Korea secured a spot in the semifinals of the women's curling tournament at the Asian Winter Games in China on Wednesday, thanks to its sixth consecutive victory.
 
Led by skip Gim Eun-ji, Korea defeated Kazakhstan 8-2 at Harbin Pingfang District Curling Arena in Harbin, and improved to a perfect 6-0 in the round-robin stage.
 

With two matches remaining in the current phase— against the Philippines on Wednesday evening and then against Qatar on Thursday morning — Korea has assured itself of a place in the top four in the opening round.
 
Korea will lock down the top seed if it beats the Philippines on Wednesday.
 
There are nine countries in action and the four best teams will qualify for the semifinals at the conclusion of round-robin action.
 
In the semifinals Thursday evening, the top seed will take on the fourth-ranked team, and the No. 2 seed will face the No. 3 seed.
 
The winners will meet in the gold medal game scheduled for Friday, the final day of the Asian Games.
 
Korea's last Asiad curling title came in 2007.

Yonhap
tags Asian Winter Games Curling Final

