 Yoon Jong-hyun and Shin Yeong-seop claim silver and bronze in freestyle skiing at Asian Winter Games
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 15:09
 
Korea's Yoon Jong-hyun during the men's freeski big air final run at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, on Feb 12. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Yoon Jong-hyun and Shin Yeong-seop nabbed silver and bronze medals in freestyle skiing at the Asian Winter Games in China on Wednesday.
 
Yoon earned 169.50 points for the silver medal in the men's big air event at Yabuli Ski Resort, in Harbin, China, while Shin scored 165.25 points for the bronze medal.
 

Rai Kasamura of Japan got the gold with 183.50 points.
 
Skiers each performed three runs and their two best scores were added for their final total.
 
Yoon had 88.25 points in his first run and 81.25 points in the second run.
 
Shin had only 67.50 points in the first run, but improved to 77.25 and then to 88.00 in his next two opportunities.
 
This was the final day of freestyle skiing competition and Korea finished with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.
 
The big air event made its Asiad debut on Wednesday. Korea did not have anyone in the women's big air.

Yonhap
Korea cruise into men's hockey semifinals with 20-0 thrashing of Kyrgyzstan

