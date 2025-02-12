 Elon Musk's son joins White House visit — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Elon Musk's son joins White House visit — in pictures

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 15:54
Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders while speaking in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders while speaking in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Elon Musk's four-year-old son visited the White House on Tuesday, briefly stealing the spotlight as the Tesla CEO and President Donald Trump made their first public remarks on proposed government spending cuts. 
 
"This is X, and he's a great guy — high IQ," Trump reportedly said in the Oval Office, referring to Musk’s young son, X Æ A-Xii. He described the four-year-old as a "high-IQ individual."
 

Related Article

 
Throughout the event, the boy was seen making faces, picking his nose and climbing onto his father’s neck as Musk spoke.   
 
Musk, whom Trump appointed to lead federal cost-cutting initiatives, was in Washington, D.C., to defend sweeping budget reductions he has been advocating across the federal government. The visit also marked his first time addressing reporters since taking on the role of a special government employee in the administration.
 
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii leans on the Resolute desk as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii leans on the Resolute desk as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii join U.S. President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii join U.S. President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
X Æ A-12, Elon Musk's son, gestures in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

X Æ A-12, Elon Musk's son, gestures in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii listen to Musk speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii listen to Musk speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. entrepreneur and U.S. special government employee Elon Musk, left, with his son X Æ A-Xi, and U.S. President Donald J. Trump talk to media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 11. [EPA/POOL/YONHAP]

U.S. entrepreneur and U.S. special government employee Elon Musk, left, with his son X Æ A-Xi, and U.S. President Donald J. Trump talk to media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 11. [EPA/POOL/YONHAP]

 
Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, in Washington, D.C. during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump. [AP/YONHAP]

Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, in Washington, D.C. during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. special government employee Elon Musk, with his son X Æ A-Xi, speak to the media in the Oval Office of the White House, as he meets with U.S. President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Feb. 11. [EPA/POOL/YONHAP]

U.S. special government employee Elon Musk, with his son X Æ A-Xi, speak to the media in the Oval Office of the White House, as he meets with U.S. President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Feb. 11. [EPA/POOL/YONHAP]


BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Donald Trump Elon Musk X Æ A-Xii

More in World

Elon Musk's son joins White House visit — in pictures

Apple changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America based on Trump's order

Google Calendar users no longer see default entries for events like Pride, Black History Month

NASA's two stuck astronauts may return to Earth sooner under new plan

Netanyahu threatens to resume fighting in Gaza if hostages are not released Saturday

Related Stories

Trump names Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new Department of Government Efficiency

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States — in pictures

Trump taps Kim Jong-un defender Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief

Shinsegae affiliate shares rise after group chair meets Trump, Musk

Trump likely to impose 15% tariffs, costing Korea billions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)