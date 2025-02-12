Elon Musk's son joins White House visit — in pictures

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders while speaking in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]
Elon Musk's four-year-old son visited the White House on Tuesday, briefly stealing the spotlight as the Tesla CEO and President Donald Trump made their first public remarks on proposed government spending cuts.
"This is X, and he's a great guy — high IQ," Trump reportedly said in the Oval Office, referring to Musk’s young son, X Æ A-Xii. He described the four-year-old as a "high-IQ individual."
Throughout the event, the boy was seen making faces, picking his nose and climbing onto his father’s neck as Musk spoke.
Musk, whom Trump appointed to lead federal cost-cutting initiatives, was in Washington, D.C., to defend sweeping budget reductions he has been advocating across the federal government. The visit also marked his first time addressing reporters since taking on the role of a special government employee in the administration.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii leans on the Resolute desk as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii join U.S. President Donald Trump as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]
X Æ A-12, Elon Musk's son, gestures in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 11. [REUTERS/YONHAP]
U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's son X Æ A-Xii listen to Musk speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]
U.S. entrepreneur and U.S. special government employee Elon Musk, left, with his son X Æ A-Xi, and U.S. President Donald J. Trump talk to media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Feb. 11. [EPA/POOL/YONHAP]
Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11. [AFP/YONHAP]
Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, in Washington, D.C. during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump. [AP/YONHAP]
U.S. special government employee Elon Musk, with his son X Æ A-Xi, speak to the media in the Oval Office of the White House, as he meets with U.S. President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Feb. 11. [EPA/POOL/YONHAP]
