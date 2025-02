Elon Musk's son joins White House visit — in pictures

Elon Musk's four-year-old son visited the White House on Tuesday, briefly stealing the spotlight as the Tesla CEO and President Donald Trump made their first public remarks on proposed government spending cuts."This is X, and he's a great guy — high IQ," Trump reportedly said in the Oval Office, referring to Musk’s young son, X Æ A-Xii. He described the four-year-old as a "high-IQ individual."Throughout the event, the boy was seen making faces, picking his nose and climbing onto his father’s neck as Musk spoke.Musk, whom Trump appointed to lead federal cost-cutting initiatives, was in Washington, D.C., to defend sweeping budget reductions he has been advocating across the federal government. The visit also marked his first time addressing reporters since taking on the role of a special government employee in the administration.BY WOO JI-WON [ [email protected]