Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains

Shares opened higher Thursday, led by tech and auto gains.The Kospi added 14.92 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,563.31 in the first 15 minutes of trading.U.S. shares ended mixed Wednesday, as strong inflation data led to speculation that the Federal Reserve would delay interest rate cuts.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite edged up 0.03 percent.In Seoul, Samsung Electronics rose 0.9 percent, and SK hynix advanced 1.31 percent.LG Energy Solution climbed 1.62 percent.Hyundai Motor surged 3.48 percent, and Kia jumped 3.05 percent.Bio shares opened mixed. Samsung Biologics increased 0.78 percent, while Celltrion inched down 0.06 percent.Naver decreased 0.44 percent, but Posco Holdings went up 0.6 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,453.15 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 2.5 won from the previous session.Yonhap