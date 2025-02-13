 Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 10:50
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room shows the Kospi opening on Thursday. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room shows the Kospi opening on Thursday. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Thursday, led by tech and auto gains.
 
The Kospi added 14.92 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,563.31 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Related Article

 
U.S. shares ended mixed Wednesday, as strong inflation data led to speculation that the Federal Reserve would delay interest rate cuts.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite edged up 0.03 percent.
 
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics rose 0.9 percent, and SK hynix advanced 1.31 percent.
 
LG Energy Solution climbed 1.62 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor surged 3.48 percent, and Kia jumped 3.05 percent.
 
Bio shares opened mixed. Samsung Biologics increased 0.78 percent, while Celltrion inched down 0.06 percent.
 
Naver decreased 0.44 percent, but Posco Holdings went up 0.6 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,453.15 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 2.5 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi market shares

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains

NPS cashes in on last year's Wall Street rally with sell-off of Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft shares

Kospi closes up 0.37% as shipbuilders gain on U.S. bill news

FTC reopens probe into major banks over alleged loan collusion

Kospi opens lower as tech stocks slide on Trump tariff concerns

Related Stories

Kospi opens lower as auto and financial shares weigh on gains

Kospi rises 1% following Fed rate cut, won strengthens

Kospi falls 1.3% in early trading, tracking overnight Wall Street losses

Kospi opens lower as semiconductor and auto shares see profit-taking

Kospi opens higher as investors watch Yoon impeachment vote
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)