More in Finance

Kospi closes up 1.36% on optimism over U.S. tariff exemption

Mirae Asset's Tiger dividend covered call ETF surpasses 100 billion won

Kospi opens higher on tech, auto gains

NPS cashes in on last year's Wall Street rally with sell-off of Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft shares

Kospi closes up 0.37% as shipbuilders gain on U.S. bill news