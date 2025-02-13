 Defense display: Hanwha to showcase L-SAM at IDEX 2025
Defense display: Hanwha to showcase L-SAM at IDEX 2025

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 16:50
 
A render of Hanwha's booth at International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, which runs from Feb. 17–21 [HANWHA AEROSPACE]

Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems will participate in International Defence Exhibition and Conference 2025 to display its latest air defense technology in Saudi Arabia. The exhibited defense system will include core components of long-range surface-to-air missiles, ranging from guided missiles to launchers and multifunction radar. A life-size K9 howitzer powered by a domestically built engine and a small synthetic aperture radar satellite with industry-leading 0.25m resolution will also be on display at the booth. 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]


