Hyundai E&C to convert Seoul's Millennium Hilton into six-star hotel complex
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 14:46
- LEE JAE-LIM
Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) has secured a 1.2 trillion won ($829 million) contract to transform the site of the former Millennium Hilton Seoul, a landmark luxury hotel, into a mixed-use complex.
The prior hotel building will be demolished and a large-scale complex with an area of 349,154 square meters (86.2 acres) will take its place, consisting of 10 underground levels and 39 aboveground floors.
The domestic builder will collaborate with British architectural firm Foster and Partners, known for designing headquarters for Apple and Bloomberg, on the project. The site will feature an office building and a six-star hotel, with 40 percent of the total land area designated as public green spaces.
“Seoul Station serves as a key transportation hub connecting all cities in Korea and the world, with the potential to become an international landmark that attracts high-level professionals and tourists,” a Hyundai E&C spokesperson said in a statement. “By leveraging our extensive development experience and technology, Hyundai E&C will focus on ensuring project stability and profitability while introducing a new paradigm for mixed-use development projects.”
The Millennium Hilton Seoul, located in central Seoul near Seoul Station, opened in 1983 and operated under the Hilton brand until it closed in December 2021 following its sale for redevelopment.
