Hyundai chair holds bridge-building talks with Donald Trump Jr. as tariff threat looms
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 16:36
-
- SARAH CHEA
Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, accompanied Donald Trump Jr. on his golf outing in San Diego on Wednesday as the Korean automaker seeks to foster amicable ties with allies of U.S. President Donald Trump amid the ongoing tariff tussle.
Chung escorted Trump Jr., who participated in a pro-am event at the Genesis Invitational of the PGA Tour along with his daughter, golfer Kai Trump, and golf star Rory McIlroy at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in California.
The pro-am event is held before an official tournament, inviting some VIP guests including professional golfers and amateurs. As a type of charity event, the Genesis Invitational also invited firefighters and emergency crews in California for this year.
Chung was present as Genesis, Hyundai Motor's luxury car brand, has been sponsoring the PGA Tour for nine consecutive years.
Chung did not play, but held talks with Trump Jr. and his allies during the round, which ended early at nine holes due to inclement weather.
The two then talked for two hours in a dining room, though the specific details of the dialogue have not been disclosed.
Trump Jr. has emerged as a key voice in the Trump administration, extending his influence in pitching names for cabinet picks. He was credited with making JD Vance, his friend, his father's running mate during the presidential campaign.
Trump Jr. in December also met with Chung Yong-jin, chairman of Shinsegae Group, at the U.S. president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Hyundai has been aggressively expanding lobbying efforts and recruiting lobbyists linked with Trump as he has threatened additional tariffs on car imports. Trump also warned that he would repeal EV subsidies on the back of his skeptical views on clean cars and advocation of fossil fuels.
Hyundai Motor made a $1 million donation to President Trump’s January inauguration fund.
BY SARAH CHEA, SUNG HO-JUN
