 I gave a stash of cash to Cupid: Chocolate prices up for Valentine's Day
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 19:25
A shopper looks at chocolate on display at a store in Seoul on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day. [YONHAP]

Consumers looking to treat a special someone to chocolate are feeling the squeeze this year as climate conditions throttle the production of cocoa, causing a surge in prices compounded by the perpetually weak won against the dollar.
I gave a stash of cash to Cupid: Chocolate prices up for Valentine's Day

