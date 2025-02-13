 Kia teases EV4, PV5 and EV2 concept ahead of EV Day
Kia teases EV4, PV5 and EV2 concept ahead of EV Day

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 18:17
A teaser image of the EV4 [KIA]

Kia released teaser images of the EV4, the PV5 and the EV2 concept, the next flagship EVs to lead its electrification journey.
 
The three models are slated to debut at the automaker's EV Day scheduled for Feb. 27 at the Tarraco Arena in Tarragona, Spain.
 
The EV4 sedan is the fourth Kia EV for the Korean market after the EV6, EV9 and EV3. The profile in the teaser image shows a sleeker and sharper exterior than the EV3 SUV.
 

A teaser image of the PV5 [KIA]

The PV5 is Kia's very first purpose-built vehicle, or PBV, built on a flexible architecture with swappable bodies and is designed for specific uses, such as shuttling and last-mile delivery.
 
The EV2 concept car is a compact SUV "developed for both city driving and outdoor activities," Kia said. As the smallest and cheapest EV in the automaker's EV lineup, the front looks similar to the EV3.
 
CEO Song Ho-sung plans to disclose Kia's further strategies centered on electrification, along with its PBV business. The company aims to grab 20 percent of the global PBV market by 2030.
 
A teaser image of the EV2 concept car [KIA]

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea kia ev2 ev4

