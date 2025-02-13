 Naver Cloud, Rebellions to partner on sovereign AI for Saudi Arabia
Naver Cloud, Rebellions to partner on sovereign AI for Saudi Arabia

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 16:36
Naver Cloud CEO Kim Yu-won, left, and Rebellions founder and CEO Park Sung-hyun pose for a photo after signing a strategic partnership for business expansion in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 10 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [NAVER CLOUD]

Korea firms Naver Cloud and Rebellions formed a strategic partnership to co-develop infrastructure to build a localized AI model for Saudi Arabia under the goal of establishing sovereign AI.
 
Sovereign AI refers to a nation's capabilities to develop and run AI systems that precisely suits its social and cultural environment without having to rely on foreign resources.
 
The memorandum of understanding was signed at the LEAP 2025 tech conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Feb. 9 to 12.
 
Naver Cloud is a cloud computing service provider affiliated with Korea's biggest search engine operator, and Rebellions is an AI chip design startup.
 
Under the partnership, the two companies will jointly work on developing an Arabic-based large language model while browsing for potential public and private clients in Saudi Arabia. They will also co-establish an AI ecosystem in the country.
 
"Through LEAP 2025, we have confirmed the high local interest in a sovereign AI that preserves national culture and identity," said Naver Cloud CEO Kim Yu-won.
 
"By collaborating with various Korean companies, we plan to take the lead in rapidly implementing Saudi Arabia's sovereign AI while also contributing to innovative cooperation and exchanges between Korea and Saudi Arabia."

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]


