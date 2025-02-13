Nongshim to supply Toomba-flavored Shin Ramyun in Australia, Japan
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 18:41 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 18:44
- CHO YONG-JUN
Nongshim will supply Toomba-flavored Shin Ramyun to Woolworths in Australia and 7-Eleven in Japan.
The new flavor will be sold in Woolworths starting in March and in 7-Eleven convenience stores starting in April, according to Nongshim on Thursday.
Woolworths is Australia’s largest supermarket chain, boasting 1,100 stores across the country.
“Interest in Korean ramyeon has been growing, and sales of Nongshim products at Woolworths nearly doubled last year," Woolworths said in Nongshim's press release. "Given the rising popularity of K-food in Australia and the success of Shin Ramyun Toomba in Korea, we decided to introduce it across all stores."
Shin Ramyun Toomba is a new variant featuring flavors inspired by spicy cream pastas, first released in September last year. Nongshim said it sold over 25 million units in the first four months of its release.
“Global customers are keeping an out for hit Korean products even before they are sold in their markets,” The food manufacturer said in the press release. “We plan to actively market the flavor to countries who are familiar with foods that utilize cream and cheese and also enjoy spicy flavors.”
Nongshim said the new flavor will also be sold across Walmart stores in the United States starting in June. The instant noodle company began manufacturing Shin Ramyun Toomba flavor in the country in November 2024.
Nongshim said the company is considering selling Shin Ramyun Toomba in China, Britain, Southeast Asia and the European Union countries.
