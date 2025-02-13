SM Entertainment, Mega MGC Coffee ink MOU to promote label's artists

Nongshim to supply Toomba-flavored Shin Ramyun in Australia, Japan

Putting excellence on display at 2025 Golf Show

Dark and Darker stole trade secrets but didn't break copyright, court rules

Samsung Life files to incorporate Samsung Fire as subsidiary

I gave a stash of cash to Cupid: Chocolate prices up for Valentine's Day

Related Stories

Why some coffee shop owners are miffed at BTS’s V being the face of their brand

Team Korea's Asian Cup spat sparks mixed fortunes for sponsors

Coffee culture carries on through thick and thin

Intelligentsia Coffee will serve up unique drinks for each store, CEO says

Mega Coffee leads budget coffee chain growth in Korea with over 3,000 branches