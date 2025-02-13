 SM Entertainment, Mega MGC Coffee ink MOU to promote label's artists
SM Entertainment, Mega MGC Coffee ink MOU to promote label's artists

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 18:30 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 19:07
SM Entertainment Co-CEO Tak Young-jun, left, and Mega MGC Coffee CEO Kim Dae-young pose at SM Entertainment headquarters in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Feb. 13. [SM ENTERATINMNET]

SM Entertainment signed a partnership agreement with Mega MGC Coffee to display content related to the K-pop agency's artists at the coffee franchise's shops.
 
SM Entertainment said the campaign will begin with the agency’s upcoming girl group Hearts2Hearts starting Feb. 24, and expand to other artists in the future.
 
The K-pop agency’s co-CEO, Tak Young-jun, and the coffee franchise's CEO, Kim Dae-young, signed a memorandum of understanding for its "SMGC" project on Thursday at SM Entertainment headquarters in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul.
 
Eight-member girl group Hearts2Hearts, set to debut with its first single on Feb. 24, is the agency’s first girl group debut in five years.
 
"Fans will be able to have the special experience of meeting and communicating with the artists in a variety of ways in Mega MGC Coffee stores across Korea,” SM Entertainment said in a press release Thursday.
 
“There will be different campaigns with Mega MGC Coffee, even after [the collaboration with] Hearts2Hearts,” the agency said.
 
“We believe that this will give birth to a new area where fans and artists can communicate 365 days a year.”

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags SM Entertainment Hearts2Hearts Mega MGC Coffee Mega Coffee

