Artist Yang Jung-uk named winner of Korea Artist Prize 2024

Artist Yang Jung-uk has been named the winner of the Korea Artist Prize 2024 by the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA), the museum said Thursday.Through his kinetic sculptures crafted from wood, motors, lamps and threads, he creates movements that are both individual and perfectly rhythmic, offering a gentle and heartfelt perspective on life.The MMCA said the award is given to him "in recognition of the sheer visual artistry of his work, the novelty of his approach in newly interpreting technology through a humanistic lens and the expansive potential of his art as work that resonates with numerous people through ordinary experiences rather than grand discourses," it said.His works subtly remind viewers of art's role in "comforting people," it added.Since October, his works have been on display at the museum, alongside those of three other finalists, in an exhibition that runs until March 23.Among the featured pieces is "Someone I Know, in His Garden I've Never Seen," a work inspired by the gardens lovingly tended by his wife and father. Through this moving sculpture, he reflected on their daily labor and the deep personal significance it holds, infusing them with meanings beyond their original functions.The MMCA has co-sponsored the annual prize with the SBS Culture Foundation since 2012 to recognize outstanding artists with keen insight into society and art.Each finalist is awarded 50 million won ($34,400) to support their artwork, with the final winner receiving an additional 10 million won.Yonhap