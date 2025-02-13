 New release: Bill Gates reveals origin story in own words with 'Source Code: My Beginnings'
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:49 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:51
 
Source Code: My Beginnings
Author: Bill Gates
Publisher: Penguin Random House
 
 
The origin story of one of the most influential and transformative business leaders and philanthropists of the modern age. However, "Source Code" is not about Microsoft or the Gates Foundation or the future of technology; it’s a personal story of how Bill Gates became who he is today: his childhood, his early passions and pursuits. It’s the story of his struggles to fit in and his discovery of a world of coding and computers in the dawn of a new era, of embarking in his early teens on a path that took him from midnight escapades at a nearby computer center to his college dorm room, where he sparked a revolution that would change the world. Told in his own words, the book is a wise, warm, revealing, and fascinating portrait of an American life.
 

