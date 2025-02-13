 New release: Expendable employee embarks on risky space mission in 'Mickey7'
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:50 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:52


Mickey7  
Author: Edward Ashton
Publisher: St Martin’s Griffin
 
 
"Mickey7" is the inspiration for the hit movie "Mickey 17" from Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson. Mickey Barnes, also known as Mickey7, is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey7. He doesn’t know how all of his previous selves died, and those he remembers have left him traumatized and mistrustful of the colony’s mission, a mission that has Mickey7 questioning his moral and mortal existence again and again.
 

DB Books
tags Mickey 7

New release: Expendable employee embarks on risky space mission in 'Mickey7'

