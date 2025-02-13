New release: Expendable employee embarks on risky space mission in 'Mickey7'

: Edward Ashton: St Martin’s Griffin"Mickey7" is the inspiration for the hit movie "Mickey 17" from Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson. Mickey Barnes, also known as Mickey7, is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey7. He doesn’t know how all of his previous selves died, and those he remembers have left him traumatized and mistrustful of the colony’s mission, a mission that has Mickey7 questioning his moral and mortal existence again and again.DB Books