New release: Expendable employee embarks on risky space mission in 'Mickey7'
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:50 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:52
Mickey7
Author: Edward Ashton
Publisher: St Martin’s Griffin
"Mickey7" is the inspiration for the hit movie "Mickey 17" from Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson. Mickey Barnes, also known as Mickey7, is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey7. He doesn’t know how all of his previous selves died, and those he remembers have left him traumatized and mistrustful of the colony’s mission, a mission that has Mickey7 questioning his moral and mortal existence again and again.
DB Books
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)