New release: An aging racehorse runs one last race in 'A Thousand Blues'

: Cheon Seon-ran (translated by Kim Chi-young): Penguin Random HouseThe No. 1 Korean instant bestseller and award winner has now been translated into English. In the year 2035, in the shadow of a racecourse, two sisters grow up, helping their mother at the local cafe that serves renowned noodles. When they discover their beloved racehorse, named Today, is being sent to the knacker's yard after a lifetime of over-racing, they are determined to rescue her. To remind Today of happier times, they hatch a plan to let her run one last race. But it will be no ordinary event. They will train her to run the slowest race of her life. Narrated by a most unusual and unforgettable storyteller, "A Thousand Blues" is a powerful hymn to our humanity. Brimming with heart, hope and rage, it is a book to cherish, share and re-read.DB Books