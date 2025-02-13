 New release: Complex community politics emerge at an apartment complex in 'Your Neighbor's Table'
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:52
Your Neighbor’s Table
Author: Gu Byeong-mo (translated by Kim Chi-young) 
Publisher: Headline Publishing Group
 
 
A thought-provoking story of community and the cultural expectations of motherhood. When Yojin moves with her husband and daughter into the Dream Future Pilot Communal Apartments, she's ready for a fresh start. Located on the outskirts of Seoul, the experimental community is a government initiative designed to boost the national birthrate. Like her neighbors, Yojin has agreed to have at least two more children over the next 10 years. Yet, from the day she arrives, Yojin feels uneasy about the community spirit thrust upon her. Her concerns grow as communal child care begins and the other parents show their true colors. "Your Neighbor's Table" traces the lives of four women in the apartments, all with different aspirations and beliefs. Will they find a way to live peacefully? Or are society's expectations stacked against them from the start? "Your Neighbor's Table" incisively illuminates the unspoken imbalance of women's parenting labor and the challenges of working toward a better life.
 

