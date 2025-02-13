New release: 'The Let Them Theory' outlines principles to free oneself from others' opinions

: Mel Robbins: Hay HouseThe No. 1 New York Times bestseller is by one of the world's most respected experts on motivation, confidence and mindset. If you've ever felt stuck, overwhelmed or frustrated with where you are, the problem isn't you. The problem is the power you give to other people. Two simple words ― "Let Them" ― will set you free, free from the opinions, drama and judgments of others, free from the exhausting cycle of trying to manage everything and everyone around you. Written as an easy-to-understand guide, Robbins shares relatable stories from her own life, highlights key takeaways, relevant research and introduces you to world-renowned experts in psychology, neuroscience, relationships, happiness and ancient wisdom who champion "The Let Them Theory" every step of the way. Learn how to stop wasting energy on things you can't control, break free from fear and self-doubt, release the grip of people's expectations, pursue what truly matters to you with confidence, define your own path to success, joy and fulfillment and so much more.DB Books