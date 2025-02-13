The Shilla Seoul, Four Seasons Seoul get five stars from Forbes Travel Guide
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 12:30
- LEE JIAN
The Shilla Seoul and Four Seasons Hotel Seoul received five stars, the highest accolade, in the updated Forbes Travel Guide released Thursday.
Shilla Seoul has received the same rating from the guide for seven consecutive years. Forbes guide highlighted The Executive Lounge, which combines a living room, dining room, lounge and library in one, its Urban Island, featuring an outdoor pool, a children’s pool, and the Rooftop Garden.
Four Seasons has received the honor for six consecutive years. The guide applauded the hotel's traditional Korean sauna experience and well-being amenities like the fitness center, which offers 8,772 square feet of exercise space and equipment.
The Four Seasons’ The Spa on the 10th floor has also been given four stars in the guide’s spa category. It has received the same rating for nine consecutive years and is the only spa in Korea recognized by the guide.
Seoul hotels that received four stars were Conrad Seoul; Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam; Park Hyatt Seoul; and The Westin Josun Seoul. In Incheon, Art Paradiso Boutique Hotel and Paradise Hotel and Resort received four stars.
Forbes Travel Guide, established in 1958, is a global rating platform for luxury hospitality, and it is said to employ some 900 professionals to inspect facilities and services. It ranks hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises as five-star, four-star and recommended.
Korea has been included in the guide since 2017.
