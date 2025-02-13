Bulgogi, Japan's 'Genghis Khan' dish and the importance of culinary history (KOR)

It is an incredibly challenging endeavor to develop a new food or beverage that has never existed before, convince consumers to embrace it and ultimately make it a part of culinary culture. It often requires efforts spanning generations. Since people tend to fear unfamiliar substances entering their bodies, the food and dining industries strive to create "familiar novelties" — new dishes that feel innovative yet do not stray too far from existing culinary norms. Once a dish gains traction in the market, it becomes relatively easy to develop slightly different variations through a "follower" strategy, often requiring only a fraction of the time and resources spent by the original pioneers. That is precisely why tracing the origins of culinary innovations and documenting their evolution is so important, not only to honor the efforts of those pioneers but also to pave the way for future innovations.The intense debate over whether(thin strips of grilled marinated beef) or Japan’s(grilled meat) came first has largely been settled. It is now widely accepted that both originated from the culinary practices of ethnic Koreans who migrated to Japan during the Japanese colonial period. However, another mystery arises with a dish found in Japan’s northern regions: the mutton barbecue dish known as "Genghis Khan."Koreans encountering Genghis Khan for the first time are often bewildered. The grilling pan used for this dish, with its convex center and concave edges designed to collect and retain meat juices, is strikingly similar to the pan used for bulgogi. Even the practice of cooking vegetables in the pooled meat juices and eventually adding noodles bears a strong resemblance. Did bulgogi influence Genghis Khan? Or was it the other way around? Or do both share a common origin?The Genghis Khan dish is, in fact, relatively modern and has no direct ties to Mongolia. It was deliberately developed in Japan in the 1930s, during a period when the country harbored ambitions of territorial expansion into mainland Asia. To support its war efforts, Japan needed wool for military supplies and thus promoted large-scale sheep farming in the northern regions. Once wool was harvested, the remaining sheep meat needed to be consumed, leading to the creation and dissemination of mutton-based recipes, one of which was Genghis Khan. While today’s version of the dish often involves dipping grilled mutton into a sauce, the original recipe involved marinating the meat before grilling — much like bulgogi.According to Japanese sources, Genghis Khan was inspired by the Chinese dish(grilled and marinated mutton), which was popular in Manchuria, a region where mutton consumption was high. The earliest versions of the grill, developed in the 1930s, were either wire mesh or convex metal plates without a reservoir to collect meat juices. At the time, the dish simply involved grilling thinly sliced, marinated mutton. The modern version — where the grill’s rim collects meat juices, allowing vegetables and noodles to be cooked in them — did not emerge until the 1950s. It was then that the Genghis Khan grill took on a shape nearly identical to the bulgogi grill used today.In Korea, restaurants specializing in the Japanese-style Genghis Khan barbecue thrived in the 1960s but disappeared by the 1980s. During its heyday in the '60s and '70s, the dish was closer to a hot pot than a grilled barbecue. By the 1980s, it had evolved into a stew-like dish served in, traditional Korean brass hot pots, before eventually fading from the dining scene. Notably, Korean versions of the dish primarily used beef instead of mutton.There are various theories about the origins of the bulgogi grill in Korea. Some suggest it came from North Korea, while others claim it was first fashioned from repurposed U.S. military oil drums. However, no definitive origin has been established. A 1961 Korean film, "Third-Class Manager", features a family dining scene where a bulgogi grill appears in a form identical to the one used today, indicating that the design was already widely in use at the time. Given how similar it is to the Genghis Khan grill, the resemblance seems more than coincidental. Japanese records indicate that this type of grill existed in Japan before being used for Genghis Khan in the 1950s, but the exact reason behind its adoption remains unclear. When did Korea start using this type of grill? And why did Japan modify its own version?Korea still lacks comprehensive documentation on the history of bulgogi. While there are undeniable connections between bulgogi, Japan’s yakiniku, Genghis Khan and(Japanese hot pot), academic research on these links remains scarce. The debate over culinary origins is not merely about national pride. Understanding the past is crucial for inspiring new culinary creations and innovations in the future. The pioneers who popularized bulgogi as a sophisticated dining experience in the 1930s have long since passed. Before it is too late, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Korean Food Promotion Institute and academic institutions must take the initiative to collect, record, preserve and share this vital part of culinary history.기존에 없었던 새로운 식품이나 음료를 개발하고 소비자를 납득시켜 식문화의 일부로 만드는 것은 대단히 어려운 일이다. 때로는 세대를 걸친 노력이 필요하다. 인간은 무릇 새로운 것이 몸 안으로 들어오는 것에 두려움을 느끼기 때문에 식품 및 외식 분야에서는 ‘익숙한 새로움’을 만들어 내고자 노력한다. 익숙하지만 새로움이 느껴지는, 혁신적이지만 기존 식생활의 범주에서 크게 벗어나지 않은 신메뉴를 개발하려는 것이다. 이렇게 시장에서 성공이 확인된 메뉴를 ‘추격자’ 전략을 통해 살짝 다른 유사 메뉴로 개발하는 것은 선구자가 들인 비용과 노력의 10% 정도로도 가능하다. 우리가 원조를 굳이 찾고 그 변천의 과정을 기록으로 남겨두려는 것은 그 선구자의 노력에 경의를 표하고, 이를 바탕으로 새로운 혁신을 만들기 위해서다.서로 닮아 있는 불고기와 야키니쿠(焼肉)의 격렬했던 원조 논쟁은 일제강점기 일본으로 건너간 조선 출신 교포들의 식문화에서 출발했다는 것으로 논의가 정리되고 있다. 오히려 미스터리는 다른 곳에 등장하는데, 일본의 북쪽 지방 향토 음식으로 알려진 양고기구이 요리인 ‘징기스칸’이다.한국인이 이 징기스칸 요리를 처음 접하면 상당히 당황하게 된다. 중앙은 볼록하고 테두리 부분은 오목하여 양념한 고기의 육수가 흘러 고이도록 설계된 징기스칸 불판이 우리나라 불고기 불판의 형태와 너무나 닮아 있었기 때문이다. 그 테두리 부분의 육수에 야채를 익혀 먹다가 나중에 면까지 말아먹는 것까지 닮아 있다. 우리의 불고기가 영향을 준 걸까? 우리가 영향을 받은 걸까? 아니면 제3의 기원이 있는 걸까?징기스칸 요리는 1930년대에 일본에서 의도를 가지고 개발한, 몽골과는 관련이 없는 근래의 음식이다. 당시 대륙 진출의 야욕을 꿈꾸던 일본은 군수물자용 양모가 필요했고, 북부 지역에서 양을 대규모 사육했다. 따라서 양모를 생산한 후 도축한 양고기를 소비할 필요가 있었으며, 이를 위해 양고기 레시피를 개발·보급하는 과정에서 만들어진 요리가 징기스칸이다. 현대 징기스칸 레시피는 양고기를 구운 후 양념에 찍어 먹는 형태도 있지만, 초기 레시피는 불고기처럼 양념한 양고기를 굽는다.일본 내 자료에 의하면 징기스칸은 양고기를 많이 소비하던 만주 지역의 카오양러우(烤羊肉)라는 중국식 양념 양고기구이에서 힌트를 얻어 개발한 요리라고 명시되어 있다. 1930년대 초기 징기스칸 불판은 철망 형태이거나, 중앙이 볼록하지만 테두리 쪽에 흘러내린 육수를 가둘 수 있는 공간이 없는 형태다. 단지 얇게 자른 양념 양고기를 불판에 구워 먹는 요리였다. 굽는 동안 흘러내리는 양념 양고기 육수에 야채를 함께 익혀 먹는 현대의 레시피와는 달랐다. 그러다가 1950년대 들에 불판 테두리 부분이 깊어지며 육수에 야채와 면을 함께 익혀 먹는 형태의 징기스칸 불판(냄비)이 보급된다. 이때부턴 확실히 우리의 불고기 불판과 매우 유사한 모양이다.국내에선 1960년대에 일본식 징기스칸 요리 전문점이 성행했다가 80년대를 지나며 사라졌다. 60, 70년대 서울에서 유행했던 징기스칸 요리는 전골 요리에 가까웠다. 80년대 자료를 보면 징기스칸은 신선로에 넣어 끓여 먹는 형태로 바뀌어져 있고, 주로 한식집에서 취급하다가 자취를 감춘다. 물론 양고기가 아닌 소고기를 주로 썼다.우리가 지금 쓰고 있는 불고기 불판의 등장에 대해서 여러 가지 설이 있다. 이북식이 넘어왔다는 설도 있고, 미군 드럼통으로 처음 만들었다는 인터뷰 내용도 있지만 명확히 파악이 안 되어 있다. 1961년에 국내에서 제작·개봉한 영화 ‘삼등과장’에서 가족들이 집에서 식사하는 장면에 등장하는 불고기 불판이 지금의 형태와 동일한 것으로 보아, 당시 이미 널리 사용되고 있음을 알 수 있다. 그러나 우연이라기에는 징기스칸 불판의 형태와 너무나 흡사하다. 일본의 자료에 의하면 이 형태의 불판은 징기스칸에 사용되기 전 이미 일본에 존재했으며, 1950년대부터 징기스칸 전용 조리도구처럼 흔히 활용되었다. 그러나 어떠한 이유로 이 형태가 정착되었는지는 그들도 명확히 파악을 못 하고 있다. 우리는 언제부터 이 형태를 썼고, 그들은 왜 불판의 모양을 바꾸었을까?불고기에 대한 국내 자료의 수준은 여전히 빈약하고 접근성이 썩 좋지 않다. 우리의 불고기와 일본의 야키니쿠, 징기스칸, 그리고 스키야키는 분명 큰 연결 지점들이 있으나 연구는 여전히 부족하다. 원조 논쟁은 단지 자존심의 문제가 아니다. 원조를 이해하는 것은 미래에 새로운 무언가를 창조하고 혁신하는 출발점이 된다. 1930년대에 불고기를 외식으로 유행시키며 고급 식문화의 장을 열었던 불고기 선구자들은 이미 대부분 세상을 떠났다. 더 늦기 전에 농림축산식품부와 한식진흥원, 관련 학계가 자료를 수집하고, 기록하고, 보존하고, 공유해야 한다. [출처:중앙일보] https://www.joongang.co.kr/article/25313607