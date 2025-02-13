The Financial Times' warning: Chinese chipmakers threaten Korean dominance (KOR)

The Financial Times (FT) has raised concerns that Korea's semiconductor industry, which has long dominated the global market, may soon be overtaken by China, similar to how Korea displaced Japan in the 1980s and 1990s.



Korea is currently the leader in the memory semiconductor sector, having surpassed Japan to claim the global top spot. The country built its market share through aggressive pricing and mass production, while maintaining a significant technological edge. This helped propel Korea's economy, particularly exports. However, the semiconductor industry now faces growing challenges.



The FT reports that Chinese semiconductor companies are rapidly expanding and gaining market share. China’s largest memory semiconductor company, Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), increased its market share from 5 percent last year to an estimated 12 percent this year. This surge in low-cost Chinese DRAM products is putting pressure on Korean firms.



The situation is further complicated by advancements in China’s semiconductor self-sufficiency efforts, including the success of deep-learning AI technologies. These efforts are narrowing the technological gap in high bandwidth memory (HBM) and other cutting-edge memory products. The FT warns that Korean companies, caught between U.S. Micron in the high-end market and CXMT in the low-end market, face a "nutcracker" situation in both technology and price competition.



Despite the looming crisis, Korea’s response appears inadequate. There is a leadership vacuum, and the government has yet to develop a comprehensive strategy to address potential U.S. tariffs on semiconductors. While the "K-Chips Law," which provides tax breaks for semiconductor investments, has passed, critical measures like the semiconductor special law, including the sought-after exemption from the 52-hour workweek, remain delayed due to political infighting.



In a competitive global market, Korean companies must invest more in technology development to maintain their competitive edge. The government must prioritize policies that create an environment where domestic firms can compete effectively. Failure to act swiftly may see Korea following the path of Japan’s semiconductor industry, which, after losing its dominance for four decades, is now trying to revive itself. The window to turn this crisis into an opportunity is rapidly closing.





Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













“일본 밀어낸 한국 반도체, 중국에 당할 수 있다” FT의 경고



중국 반도체 자립 가속, 한국은 가격·기술 경쟁력 하락

‘주 52시간 예외’ 적용한 반도체특별법 처리 서둘러야





한국은 세계 반도체 시장의 맹주다. 1980~90년 치킨게임을 거치며 일본을 밀어내고 메모리 반도체 분야 세계 1위를 차지했다. 압도적인 물량과 저가 공세로 시장을 장악했고, 기술에서 초격차를 유지하며 한국 경제의 엔진인 수출을 견인해 왔다. 하지만 한국 반도체 산업을 둘러싼 폭풍이 점점 거세지고 있다. 기술개발 등을 뒷받침할 국내의 각종 지원과 입법, 규제 완화는 미진하다. 치열한 반도체 패권경쟁 속에 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 ‘관세 폭탄’이 가시화하며 두려움은 커지고 있다. 중국의 맹추격은 또 다른 위협이다.



이런 우려를 뒷받침하듯 파이낸셜타임스(FT)는 “중국 반도체 기업이 몸집을 불려 가며 메모리 반도체 시장에서 한국이 일본을 몰아냈던 것과 비슷한 상황이 한국에도 벌어지기 시작했다”고 보도했다. 일본을 제쳤던 한국의 성공 공식을 중국이 답습할 것이란 지적이다.



FT에 따르면 한국 기업이 80%가량 장악한 D램 시장에서 중국의 창신메모리테크놀로지(CXMT)의 지난해 시장점유율은 5%를 기록했다. 올해는 12%까지 늘어날 전망이다. 중국산 저가 D램이 쏟아지며 국내 반도체 기업의 수익은 악화했다.



딥시크 인공지능(AI)의 성공 등 중국의 반도체 자립에 속도가 붙으며 고대역폭메모리(HBM) 등 첨단 메모리의 기술격차도 줄고 있다. FT는 한국 반도체 기업이 고가 제품 시장에서는 미국 마이크론, 저가 제품 시장에서는 CXMT의 위협에 끼여 기술과 가격 경쟁에서 모두 떨어지는 ‘넛 크래커(nut-cracker)’ 상황에 부닥쳤다고 지적했다.



위기가 코앞에 닥쳤지만 극복을 위한 대응은 걱정스러울 지경이다. 리더십 공백 속에 미국의 반도체 관세 부과와 관련한 정부 차원의 대응 전략은 사실상 부재 상태다. 시설과 기술투자에 대한 세액공제 등을 담은 이른바 ‘K칩스법’이 통과됐지만, 산업계가 필요하다고 주장하는 ‘주 52시간 예외 조항’을 포함한 반도체특별법 처리는 미뤄지고 있다. 52시간 예외조항을 뺀 채 합의된 부분만 우선 처리하자는 야당의 주장은 이른바 그저 생색내기용 입법일 뿐이다.



경쟁에서 뒤처지고 시장에서 밀려나는 건 순식간이다. 만만치 않은 대내외 환경이지만 기업은 기술개발과 투자에 더욱 매진해 기술 격차를 유지해야 하고, 정부와 정치권은 치열한 반도체 경쟁에서 우리 기업이 제대로 경쟁할 수 있는 여건을 조성하는 데 정책의 우선순위를 둬야 한다. 위기에서 벗어나 기회로 만들 시간은 충분하지 않다. 자칫하면 한국과 대만에 밀려 40년간 후퇴를 경험한 뒤 ‘반도체 부활’에 총력전을 펼치는 일본 반도체 산업의 전철을 우리가 밟을 수 있다.

