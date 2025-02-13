Blackpink’s Jennie lands Billboard’s Global Force Award as aespa takes Group of the Year
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 10:41
- LEE JIAN
Blackpink’s Jennie and girl group aespa were named honorees of the 2025 Billboard Women in Music awards on Wednesday.
Jennie will receive the Global Force Award. "As a part of Blackpink, Jennie has taken over charts and stages across the world. Now, as the K-pop star gears up to release her debut solo album, ‘Ruby,’ on March 7, she’s already seen major success with singles like ‘Love Hangover,’" said Billboard.
aespa was named Group of the Year, recognized for expanding its global tour in support of its album “Armageddon,” released in May 2024. The honor comes just a week after the group collaborated with Grimes on a remix of their hit single “Supernova.”
Other honorees include Ángela Aguilar, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Megan Moroney, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long and Tyla.
“The 2025 Billboard Women in Music celebrates the incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change and reshape the future of music,” said Dana Droppo, Billboard’s chief brand officer, in a statement.
Billboard‘s Editor-in-Chief, Hannah Karp, said: “From rising stars to legendary icons, this year’s honorees are redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the industry. We’re honored to highlight their outstanding achievements and contributions through unforgettable performances, powerful tributes and an evening that will truly shine a spotlight on their impact.
“It’s a privilege to continue Billboard’s tradition of recognizing the women who are pushing the boundaries of music and culture, and we can’t wait to share this incredible night with our global audience,” added Karp.
The 2025 Billboard Women in Music event will take place on March 29 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.
