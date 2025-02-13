Hanni’s got a visa, NJZ’s got a plan — and NewJeans aren’t looking back
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 10:34
- YOON SO-YEON
Hanni has a visa and the members are set to join a new agency soon — so back the hell up, says NewJeans, the girl group now calling itself NJZ.
Speculation had been swirling that Hanni, a member of NewJeans, or NJZ, was staying in Korea illegally after her E-6 working visa reportedly expired earlier this month. Since E-6 visas must be renewed by an employer — K-pop agency ADOR, in this case — rumors suggested her legal status was in jeopardy, as the members have refused to return to the agency.
Hanni reportedly refused to sign the renewal papers prepared by ADOR, as doing so would imply she remains under contract with the agency. The quintet previously argued in November that their contracts were no longer valid due to ADOR's failure to properly protect them.
However, Hanni "got a new visa on Tuesday through legal procedures" and is now taking legal action against malicious reports, according to the members' parents on Wednesday evening.
"ADOR has been forcing us to sign documents that dictate ADOR as the agency and pressuring her [Hanni] and [her] parents that she could be staying illegally if she does not agree to the terms," the parents said in a statement via the Instagram account @njz_pr, which they set up earlier this year.
"We are deeply regretful that information that only the individual or the agency could have known has been spread by the media,” said the post. “We are seeking legal measures to protect the members.”
The statement did not specify what type of visa Hanni obtained or its validity period.
Details about the members' new agency also remain undisclosed. However, during an Instagram Live on Feb. 7, the members announced that they would be making their "debut" as NJZ with a new song on March 23 at the "Complex Live" concert in Hong Kong.
"We are also getting a new agent soon so you don't have to worry," Hyein told fans.
Meanwhile, ADOR has urged reporters to continue referring to the group as NewJeans, emphasizing that it remains the "legal team name based on the legal contract."
"The contract between ADOR and the NewJeans members still stands and it is their unilateral claim that it has been terminated," the agency said in a press release on Monday.
"We will try to solve this confusion as soon as possible and present good music and content."
