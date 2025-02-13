 Le Sserafim to collaborate with Blizzard for 2nd time on Overwatch 2
Le Sserafim to collaborate with Blizzard for 2nd time on Overwatch 2

Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 13:55 Updated: 13 Feb. 2025, 14:54
Girl group Le Sserafim [SOURCE MUSIC]

Le Sserafim will be collaborating with Blizzard Entertainment's hit video game Overwatch 2 for the second time, the girl group's agency Source Music said Thursday.
 
"We are so happy to collaborate with Overwatch 2 for the second time," Le Sserafim members said in a video uploaded on Thursday.
 

"There will be new skins and accessories upcoming in March. Please stay tuned for more details."
 
The collaboration comes two years after the two first teamed up in 2023. Blizzard Entertainment released new skins under the girl group's hit track "Antifragile" (2023) and a new game mode was inspired by the girl group.
 
Le Sserafim released a track titled "Perfect Night" (2023), its first English track, for the game, and the music video was co-created with Overwatch 2. The group also performed at the BlizzCon 2023 game festival in 2023.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
