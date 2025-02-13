'Nocturnal,' 'Captain America: Brave New World' and other films to see in Korean cinemas
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 15:21
Nocturnal (15)
Crime / 99 min. / Korean / Feb. 5
A rage-filled ex-convict attempts to avenge the death of his brother in this mysterious thriller.
Min-tae, an ex-convict who just got out of prison and is trying to live a new, clean life, finds out that his only brother, Seok-tae, has been found dead and that his brother’s wife, Moon-young, has gone missing the same day.
During Min-tae's journey for revenge, he finds a mysterious writer whose novel "Nocturnal" seems to have foreseen Seok-tae's death and the disappearance of Moon-young.
In the midst of a web of unsettling truths, the pair uncovers deeper secrets, including police involvement in hiding the brother's death.
The film features actor Ha Jung-woo, known for “Hijack 1971” (2024) and "1987: When the Day Comes" (2017), as Min-tae and Kim Nam-gil, known for his roles in “Emergency Declaration” (2022) and “Memoir Of A Murderer” (2017), as the best-selling author Ho-ryeong.
Kim Jin-hwang, known for "The Boys Who Cried Wolf" (2016), directs the film.
“Nocturnal” has also been selected for the non-competition screening category at this year's Glasgow Film Festival, making it the sole Korean film to be featured.
The Korean title of the film is "Broken," which differs from the English version. It was changed from the previous tentative Korean title, "Nocturnal," as the director says the new title more intuitively captures Min-tae's emotions.
Life Unrehearsed (12)
Documentary / 80 min. / Korean / Feb. 12
A real-life documentary film that sheds light on the lives of a Korean lesbian couple now in their 70s living in Germany.
This documentary film revolves around the everyday lives and interviews of Soo-hyun and In-sun, who first met at a retreat hosted by the Korean Christian Women’s Association in Germany. The story goes back to when their budding relationship resulted in In-sun's former husband making death threats to the couple and the couple's endeavors to live the life that they really wanted.
The film depicts the couple's life in Berlin, where they have been working as nurses and are continuing to support the marginalized and fellow foreigners in similar situations.
Documentary film producer Banpark Ji-eun, who helmed “Coco Sung” (2021) and “On The Boundary” (2019), directs the film.
The film first screened at the Busan International Film Festival and won the New Choice Award at the 48th Seoul Independent Film Festival.
Hitman2 (15)
Comedy / 118 min. / Korean / Jan. 22
A spy-turned-webtoonist is forced back into action when a terrorist attack turns out to be the same as the plot of his latest webtoon.
Jun bids farewell to his life as a spy and begins life as a webtoonist, only to find himself known as lame and lacking creativity, using dead content over and over. He quickly rises to stardom after taking inspiration from his former life as a spy until a real-life terrorist attack takes place based on his story and the National Intelligence Service suspects him of orchestrating the incident.
Jun must now prove he's not the culprit who masterminded the terrorist attack.
In "Hitman2," the sequel to “Hitman: Agent Jun" (2020), Kwon Sang-woo, known for his roles in "The Accidental Detective 2: In Action" (2018) and “My Tutor Friend” (2003) portrays Jun again. Jung Jun-ho, renowned for his role in “My Boss, My Hero” (2001), plays Deok-gyu and Lee Yi-kyung, known for “Wretches” (2018), takes on the role of Chul.
Choi Won-sub, who helmed the previous installment, directs the film.
Captain America: Brave New World (12)
Action / 118 min. / English / Feb. 12
The new Captain America fully embraces his role and takes on a mission to stop the Red Hulk.
When Steve Rogers stepped down as Captain America at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), he passed on his vibranium shield to his longtime ally, Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon. After years of deliberation, Sam finally embraces the mantle in "Captain America: Brave New World.”
Thaddeus Ross, who was the military head of the project that turned Bruce Banner into Hulk, is now president and is seemingly working on another suspicious project that might result in disaster. The new Captain America embarks on a journey to uncover the secrets of the evil plot.
Anthony Mackie, who portrayed Falcon in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) and the "Avengers" franchise, takes on the role of Sam Wilson again. Harrison Ford, who starred in "Blade Runner 2049" (2017), portrays Ross.
Julius Onah, who directed "The Cloverfield Paradox" (2018) and "Luce" (2019), takes the helm.
September 5 (15)
Thriller / 95 min. / German, English / Feb. 5
A deadly terrorist attack takes place in 1972 in Munich, Germany, and the ABC Sports crew is the only team of reporters covering the dramatic turn of events.
Based on a real event during the 1972 Summer Olympics where 11 Israeli athletes were killed in an attack by militant group called Black September, the thriller film follows the ABC Sports team as they transition from normal sports reporting to covering the unfolding terrorist crisis.
What begins with the sound of gunfire in the Olympic Village quickly spirals into a brutal massacre, resulting in the deaths of Israeli athletes. As it becomes apparent that the terrorists may be monitoring the live coverage by the sports team to plan their next move, the crew faces a difficult decision: Should they halt their broadcast to protect the hostages, or continue reporting for the sake of journalism and their own scoop?
Peter Sarsgaard, known for the thriller “Coup!” (2023), portrays the president of ABC Sports Roone Arledge and John Magaro, known for his role in “Past Lives” (2023), plays Geoffrey Mason, the head of the control room in Munich.
Tim Fehlbaum, who directed “Tides” (2021) and “Hell” (2011), helms the film.
