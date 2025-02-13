G-Dragon unites with 'Infinite Challenge' producer for new variety show 'Good Day'
The collaboration between singer G-Dragon and star variety show producer Kim Tae-ho, known for his work on "Infinite Challenge" (2005-18), has surprised many fans, who are now eagerly anticipating the upcoming MBC show "Good Day." Kim hopes to maintain this partnership for as long as possible.
“G-Dragon took my hand,” Kim said during the show’s online press conference on Thursday. “[What makes the show different] is G-Dragon's presence. I hope to hold his hand a little longer.”
Upcoming MBC variety show “Good Day” is produced by Kim and follows G-Dragon’s journey of connecting with individuals from different fields and creating a “song of the year.” The K-pop star will take the lead in producing the song, turning the stories of the people he meets into music.
Also all the profit earned from the music will be donated.
G-Dragon also reunites with comedian Jung Hyung-don and rapper Defconn after they collaborated on an MBC variety show 11 years ago to produce music.
The show is slated to air on MBC on Sunday at 9:10 p.m. It will also be available on Disney+.
Kim is well known for creating the MBC hit variety show “Infinite Challenge,” as well as initially creating the ongoing MBC show “Hangout with Yoo” (2019-). However, he left the show after resigning from MBC in 2021 and established his own content production company TEO the same year.
The show will be his comeback to MBC after four years, which he said “brings back memories.”
“This is the spot where I stood during the press conferences for the final episode of ‘Infinite Challenge’ and for ‘Hangout with Yoo,’” Kim said. “It feels like I’m at this spot during significant moments in my life, and I think this is one of those moments as well.”
G-Dragon said the show was a bundle of laughs until its final shoot.
“I laughed so much, and I’m not sure if I’ve laughed this much in a while,” he said. “It feels like I kept on laughing until the very end.”
The show also caught the public eye, as it teased the appearances of many famous Korean stars like actors Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Hae-in, Yim Si-wan and singer Hwang Kwang-hee, who are all born in 1988 like G-Dragon.
“These were things I had only imagined,” G-Dragon said. “We met because we clicked, and I got along so well with my friends. It was such a pleasure to shoot with them.”
“Maybe because of the show's title ‘Good Day,’ every meeting felt like a good day.”
Through the show, G-Dragon hopes to bring people together via music.
“When I was younger, there were moments when senior singers gathered together and harmonized,” the singer said. “I dreamed of becoming a singer, watching those moments.”
“But nowadays, those opportunities aren’t as common. The meaning of doing something together, no matter what song it is, is important. It's not about doing well, but about being together.”
Following the singer’s hope, he wished this not to be a one-time project.
“I personally hope that this project doesn't end with just this one. I want to continue creating connections that transcend generations, where diverse people come together to sing."
