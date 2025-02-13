 KBS to launch new sitcoms to bolster 2025 drama lineup
Published: 13 Feb. 2025, 18:50
Actors from KBS sitcom ″KickKickKickKick″ and upcoming series ″Villians Everywhere″ pose for photos for the 2025 KBS Drama press conference held in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Thursday. From left are: Kim Eun-ho, Jeon Hye-yeon, Choi Ye-na, Han Sung-min, Jung Min-gyu and Eunchan from boy band Tempest [KBS]

 
Korea’s national broadcaster KBS is gearing up for a new era of dramas, starting this year with a “younger” and “faster” approach and providing a “wide range of productions” to overcome the challenges the Korean drama industry is facing.  
 
Korean broadcasters' dramas have been in a slump since global streaming platforms like Netflix entered the market, as fewer people are watching traditional TV. The cost of producing dramas has also increased while advertising revenue has declined, worsening the situation.
 

KBS dramas were no exception to this changing paradigm, according to Kim Young-jo, the director of the KBS Drama Center, and the broadcasting company is now embarking on a journey to recapture its viewers, starting this year.
 
Kicking off its initiative, KBS has chosen sitcoms to boost its diverse lineup of productions.
 
“The reality feels tough and lacking in hope,” Kim said during the 2025 KBS Drama press conference held on Thursday in Yeouido, western Seoul. “We felt that people needed laughter to comfort their weary and exhausting lives, so we decided to create a sitcom to bring happiness to our viewers.”
 
KBS released sitcom “KickKickKickKick” on Feb. 5, which is currently airing, and is set to premiere “Villains Everywhere” on March 19.
 
Comedy sitcom “KickKickKickKick,” starring actors Ji Jin-hee and Lee Kyoo-hyung, centers around a content-creating company striving to gain 3 million subscribers on its channel. The show airs every Wednesday and Thursday.  
 
Kim Young-jo, the director of KBS Drama Center poses for photos for the 2025 KBS drama press conference held in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Thursday. [KBS]

 
Another sitcom, “Villains Everywhere,” follows two sisters and their family members trying to survive in a world filled with real-life “villains.” The show features actors Oh Na-ra, So Yu-jin and singer Choi Ye-na. It is also to air every Wednesday and Thursday.
 
KBS is also preparing projects in various genres, including romantic comedy, fantasy, thriller and epic drama. It is also planning to release a 30-minute, one-act romance drama to keep pace with the faster content consumption trend.
 
“Works transcending genre boundaries and capturing timeless emotion and joy are on their way,” Kim said. “The talented directors and producers at KBS are putting their heart and soul into preparing the projects.”
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
